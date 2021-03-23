Diamond Creek Regional Playspace officially opened

AFTER 10 years in the planning, the Diamond Creek Regional Playspace has been officially opened.

Member for Yan Yean, Danielle Green opened the playspace on behalf of Local Government Minister Shaun Leane, cutting the ribbon with Nillumbik Mayor Peter Perkins, Member for Eltham, Vicki Ward and Nillumbik Councillors at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in early March.

The 2020 School Captains and leaders of Diamond Creek, Diamond Creek East, Wattle Glen and Sacred Heart Diamond Creek Primary Schools also assisted in the ribbon cutting ceremony and plaque reveal.

Mayor, Cr Peter Perkins said the playspace, which references Diamond Creek’s gold mining history, has already proven to be one of the most popular playgrounds in Melbourne’s northeast since its completion late last year.

“The playspace has really helped to put Diamond Creek on the map, and people are travelling from across Melbourne to experience what we are lucky enough to be able to enjoy in our own backyard.

“More than 10 years in the making, this project has revitalised an underutilised area of the Diamond Creek Reserve, and will be enjoyed by families local and from afar, for generations to come,” said Cr Perkins

The $2.5 million playspace was funded by the Victorian Government through the Growing Suburbs Fund, and Cr Perkins thanked the Victorian Government, Danielle Green and Eltham MP Vicki Ward for their support in making a long-term vision for the area a reality.

“This is one of many local infrastructure projects across the Shire — including the extension of the Diamond Creek Trail to Hurstbridge, the new Diamond Creek Netball Pavilion and the Marngrook Oval Pavilion — that have been made possible by Victorian Government support, which has totalled $35 million since 2017,” Cr Perkins said.

A key attraction of the playspace, the Tram Café, was also opened by Danielle Green, Vicki Ward, Cr Perkins and members of the Rotary Club of Diamond Creek.

The Diamond Creek Rotary Tram Project saw a retired W-Class Yarra tram from the Victorian Government beautifully restored and transformed into a café with the support of Nillumbik Shire Council, sponsors including Plenty Valley Financial Services (Bendigo Bank) and many other members of the community.

The playspace has been a huge collaboration with many other community groups.

The Diamond Valley Lions raised almost $24,000 to provide the two popular barbecue shelters and another $36,000 for the fitness stations, while Diamond Creek Men’s Shed built the nesting boxes that have been placed in trees in the reserve.

The Diamond Creek Labyrinth in the reserve off Watkins Street, was also completed as part of the playspace project.

The Labyrinth, which was initiated by OM:NI (Older Men, New Ideas) Diamond Creek, provides visitors with the opportunity for meditation and quiet reflection while following the stone path into the centre and out again.

For more information on the playspace, go to nillumbik.vic.gov.au/diamond-creek-playspace

Images courtesy Nillumbik Shire Council

