Designer shortlisted for prestigious design award

RENOVATING is a dream for many people.

We have all watched those reality TV shows where a complete home renovation comes together in the space of an episode.

The “reality” is a bit more complicated than that.

So where do you start, and who do you speak to?

You can manage it all yourself — finding architects, plumbers, electricians, plasterers, painters, tilers, and cabinetmakers — or employ someone with the expertise and knowhow to make everything come together seamlessly, on time, and within budget.

Ok, so who?

This is where Warrandyte local Michelle Sterling from Sterling Renovations comes in.

With 15+ years of experience and countless head-turning projects completed, Michelle says she can help you make your dreams a reality.

And it is not just Michelle’s customers who think she is brilliant at what she does; luxury kitchen appliance manufacturer Gaggenau also loves her work.

A kitchen designed by Michelle for a home in St. Kilda caught the attention of Gaggenau’s judges and was shortlisted in the 2022 Kitchen of the Year Awards.

Michelle has lived in the area for over 15 years, moving to her current home in Warrandyte in 2021, which she has spent the last two years lovingly renovating.

If she is not sighted with sandpaper and paintbrush in hand, you might catch her floating down the Yarra on a somewhat questionably buoyant floaty thing.

Michelle sat down with the Diary to discuss her passion for creating amazing spaces.

“I used to be in the beauty industry, and during that time, I was buying and renovating houses.

I said to myself, ‘you know what? — this is what I’d rather be doing’.

So I opted for a complete career change, went back to university, and studied interior decoration and design, and that’s where it all began.

Initially, I worked predominantly in kitchen design, then progressed to laundries and bathrooms.

Now my work has expanded into many different areas — all types of cabinetry, even complete house renovations.”

Michelle said that often her clients have just moved into a house and want to renovate everything — kitchen, bathroom, laundry, wardrobes, living room.

“I begin by obtaining a design brief from the client and then respond with a proposed design concept.

“We then discuss the pros and cons of various materials and finishes, and I provide samples for the client to ponder over.”

She said she then produces computergenerated plans and elevations for the trades to work from.

“Sometimes the plans are for the client’s builder whom I liaise with — other times clients need me to provide and coordinate all the trades; I’m happy either way.”

She said being a woman with a comprehensive knowledge of the building industry helps her to translate ideas from the homeowner into language the tradies understand.

“I often assist clients who don’t know anything about the trades required for their project.

“I manage all the tradespeople and deal with all the headaches, so the client doesn’t have to,” she said.

Michelle says the surprising thing about engaging the services of Sterling Renovations is that it costs less than you might expect.

Her job is to prevent you from making expensive mistakes that could have been easily avoided with the correct advice.

Michelle works with professional trades that deliver work to a high standard and turn up when expected.

As an independent designer, Michelle works for you, not for a large company on commission, so she has your best interests at heart.

She can visualise how a space will look and advise on the suitability of different design considerations, colours, and materials.

From experience, she knows what will work and what will not.

Michelle insists it is important that your space not only looks fabulous but is also practical and functional.

Often, she is able to create designs that clients have never thought of, providing options that incorporate your ideas and her suggestions for a fantastic outcome.

So, whether it is a luxurious kitchen, tranquil bathroom retreat, enviable wardrobe storage or a complete house renovation, Sterling Renovations can make it happen.

Michelle is offering a free one-hour initial consultation for your next house renovation for residents of Warrandyte and surrounds until the end of April, mention this article when arranging your consultation.

Call her on 0413 745 485

michelle@sterlingrenovations.com.au.