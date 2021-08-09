Cricket gets set for 2021/22 season

by KIERAN PETRIK-BRUCE

9th August 2021

PREPARATION IS WELL underway at the Warrandyte Cricket Club (WCC) for the upcoming season. Despite the disruption and impacts last season due to Coronavirus, the Club heads into 2021/22 in great shape. At the recent AGM, re-appointed President Bill Stubbs detailed how — despite COVID-19 — the club increased participation levels and community involvement last season. For 2020/21, WCC had its highest ever number of members, teams, and sponsors.

“It’s a great reflection of how in uncertain times, that importance of sport and the sense of community is vital.”

He then went on to talk about how the club plans to build on this success and strengthen community bonds.

“WCC is committed to providing a safe and friendly environment where all members can join in and participate, regardless of age, gender, or ability”, said Stubbs.

WCC will provide participation from Junior Blast for the littlest cricketers (5–8 year-old), Juniors from Under 10s to Under 18s, Junior Girls team, Women’s Social program, Senior teams, and Veterans teams including Over 40s, 50s, 60s and for the first time ever an Over 70s team.

The club also announced some key leadership roles for 2021/22. Matt Whitbread has taken on the role of High Performance Coach and will be implementing focused coaching, directed towards the club’s best young cricketers.

Ben Taylor, a mainstay of the 1st XI for many years, has been appointed Firsts’ Captain. He brings a wealth of experience and leadership ability to the role and says he is looking forward to having an impact on the playing group.

“It’s incredibly exciting for me to lead the team.

“With so much young talent, I can’t wait for the season to start, and to work with our younger players in helping them become great first eleven cricketers.”

Martin Rakuscek will again lead the WCC Junior Program supported by a great group of Team Coaches.

Michelle Heffernan will continue to lead the Girls and Women’s Program and build on the great success of last season.

Mick Spence will coordinate all the activity for the Veterans, keeping the spirit of cricket going regardless of age.

Pre-season training has commenced and will run through August/ September at Saxon Sport in Croydon (Juniors, Girls, and Women on Saturday afternoons at 2pm and Seniors on Sunday mornings at 10am) Anyone interested in getting involved and joining the Warrandyte Cricket Club in any way, as a player, social member, volunteer or sponsor, please make contact via the website: www.warrandytecc.com.