Countdown to The Pottery Expo 2023

by ROSEMARY IRONS

6th February 2023

POTTERS AND ceramic enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting The Pottery Expo as it returns to the banks of the Yarra in Warrandyte for its 23rd year.

Ceramic artists across Victoria, New South Wales (NSW), and Western Australia (WA) have been working in their studios preparing for Australia’s biggest ceramics festival which comes to the banks of the Yarra on February 25–26.

The exhibitors will present work that uses various making and firing techniques, including hand building, wheel throwing, raku, gas and electric firing, and a range of clays from fine porcelain to stoneware, terracotta and earthenware.

New for 2023

There will be a special exhibition of guest artists from WA featuring influences from the WA coastline and local flora and fauna, with work ranging from large-scale and sculptural work to fine-detailed pieces.

Clay Connections, a three-day Pop Up exhibition by Valley Potters, will be in the Warrandyte Artspace, 168 Yarra Street, starting Friday, February 24, from 10am with the official opening Friday evening as part of the new Twilight Trail event.

The exhibition comprises works including sculptural, functional and decorative pieces.

Warrandyte Art Space Coordinator Denise Keele-bedford explains:

“Each artist derives inspiration for their work from different places, such as their surroundings, their loves, their passions, and their imagination.

As each pair of hands has different experiences and works with the malleable clay in their own way, each piece is unique and holds a piece of the artists DNA and soul within it.”

Twilight Trail Friday night will feature a new event for The Pottery Expo and be part of the walking tour and exhibition openings in Warrandyte ceramic galleries.

It begins at 5:30pm at Stonehouse Gallery, which recently celebrated 50 years, then continues to the official opening of the Clay Connections exhibition.

The final stop is Warrandyte Pottery Studio Gallery for the opening of a new exhibition by ceramic artist Josephine Cassar.

This is a free event. however, bookings are essential.

Follow The Pottery Expo on Facebook and Instagram for more booking information.

The Pottery Expo Throw Down will be held at the expo on Sunday — hosted by Northcote Pottery Supplies.

Potters are invited to get ready to show us their best on the wheel as they respond to the challenges set by the judges.

A highlight will be an installation by artist Danni Bryant, who works mainly with the ceramic medium.

For The Pottery Expo, Danni is creating a site-specific work responding to the surrounding landscape by the river.

Comprised mainly of raw, high-fired porcelain, the work is stark and bright, inviting curious viewers to look closely at its intricate nature.

Ballan ceramic artist Larissa Taylor will also feature a site-specific sculpture with suspended and hanging figures.

On Tuesday, February 28, WA Potter Bernard Kerr will be running a special one-day workshop at the Warrandyte Neighbourhood House for potters focussing on creating large pots, using coil and throwing methods with slip decoration techniques.

For more information, contact Jane Annois on 0422 942 216.

Expo favourites

Children’s clay activities return, presented by Warrandyte Pottery Studio and Clay Talk Montsalvat and supported by Northcote Pottery Supplies.

There will be live music sponsored by Warrandyte Community Bank featuring Rick Ozimo with Black Cat Bone, Neeko and Cath Rutten with Velvet Lounge.

Saturday features artist talks and presentations.

The Cups to Go stand will again offer an enormous range of cups by the potters for sale right by the coffee and food vans.

Entry to the expo is free, and visitors can enjoy delicious food by Scrumdiddely, PoppySmack, coffee, drinks and snacks from Now and Not Yet, wine, beer and more by Hops and Vine.

For more information, visit the website www.potteryexpo.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Pottery parking

By JAMES POYNER

WARRANDYTE can often seem like the victim of its own success as hundreds of out-of-towners flock to the riverbank, cafés, and restaurants on sunny days.

Traffic frustrations are often exacerbated during “events” where the usual influx of visitors increases significantly.

In recent years, the Pottery Expo has suffered from this success, with its hundreds, possibly thousands, of visitors struggling to find somewhere to park and congesting local streets.

“While a great local event, the influx of visitors and, often, careless parking causes significant egress difficulties for locals throughout the weekend.

“This is particularly applicable for Webb Street residents,” said a nearby resident.

The Diary raised these concerns with Pottery Expo organisers.

Jane Annois provided the Diary with the following statement.

“We always work with Manningham Council to manage the parking and find the best possible solutions.

In the past, we have used signage and bollards on Mitchell Avenue and Webb Street, advising NO PARKING.

The problems have greatly decreased, and last year we received no complaints, but thanks for our efforts.

Unfortunately, the issue of an impatient parker moving a bollard is beyond our control.

This year in consultation with Manningham Council, the Pottery Expo has engaged with a local traffic management company to recommend a strategy for dealing with traffic flow over the weekend.

Their recommendations specifically target parking in the Webb Street/Mitchell Avenue area, and we will be implementing their recommendations.

We have signs indicating parking areas in Warrandyte and will have bollards and No Parking signs on Webb Street, and Mitchell Avenue will have No Parking signs.

We have formalised the use of parking at the Warrandyte Café [Police Road] specifically for Potters.

This process will be managed and will therefore ensure that upwards of 80 parking spaces will be available to the public.”

Ms Annois also advised that public transport options were listed on the Pottery Expo website and official flyers and that the organisers “have a social media/ information campaign to promote the use of the existing public transport system”.

“The system is in place and perfect for the needs of the public travelling to Warrandyte,” she said.