Council starts consultation with community groups on Warrandyte infrastructure review

by SUSAN FOREMAN

8th July 2024

LATE LAST year, Manningham Council released its latest Community Infrastructure Plan (CIP), which, in part, prioritised an investigation of community infrastructure within Warrandyte.

As reported in the September 2023 Warrandyte Diary, the CIP singled out Warrandyte for a review to determine if the community’s needs are being met and the potential of creating a new community hub.

Council says it will now engage local community groups to help plan the future direction of community facilities in Warrandyte.

Engagement will commence in July as part of the Warrandyte Community Facilities Review — a key project under Manningham’s CIP.

Manningham Mayor Carli Lange said Council is looking for future improvements to community facilities that will better support local services and connectivity for residents.

“Last year’s consultation on the CIP highlighted the need for a holistic review into the provision of community facilities in Warrandyte.

“With an increasing demand for services, we need to ensure the right infrastructure is in place to support community needs,” Cr Lange said.

She said the Community Facilities Review will help guide future investment into community facilities in Warrandyte.

“During the consultation, community groups will provide information on their usage, needs, and expectations of facilities.

“They will also share ideas for future services and buildings, including opportunities for partnerships and facilities sharing.

“We want to better understand the needs, priorities, and aspirations of our local community groups.

“These discussions will guide the preparation of our draft recommendations, which will be shared with the broader community for further feedback early next year,” Cr Lange said.

Community groups and services will be contacted directly to participate in the consultation.

If you haven’t heard from Council by the end of July and would like to participate, please contact Council via Your Say Manningham. The final plan will be presented to Council for endorsement in 2025.

For further information, go to yoursay.manningham.vic.gov.au/ warrandyte-community-facilitiesreview.