Communities dig in on National Tree Day

by James Poyner

22nd August 2022

NATIONAL Tree Day made a triumphant return on July 31, with events all around the country hosted by a multitude of groups.

In Manningham and Nillumbik, Councils used the opportunity to include the community in some of their more ambitious planting projects at Ruffey Lake and Challenger Reserve, respectively.

In Diamond Creek, nearly 1,200 indigenous trees and shrubs were planted.

Nillumbik Mayor Cr Frances Eyre thanked the community for “coming out and getting muddy”.

She said the planting will help to improve water quality while strengthening the habitat value of the wetland.

“A shout-out to the wonderful volunteers from Rotary Club of Eltham and Diamond Creek Men’s Shed who helped make the morning a success,” Cr Eyre said.

Wayne Green, Cub Scout Leader for 2nd Eltham Sea Scouts, attended the Nillumbik event and provided the Bulletin with this report:

“Tree Planting Day was awesome today at the Challenger Street Wetlands.

Tim and Helen and others from the Council, you were amazing.

Thanks, Men’s Shed, for putting on a great BBQ at the end and Rotary, for pointing the way.

In attendance were a ton of amazing councillors competing to plant the most number of plants.

This whole shebang started in 2003 with a $180,000 grant and is reaping huge benefits for all of us.

My family and I love this — and Scouting and Guiding also really appreciate it.

What is not to like?

Free food.

Great weather.

Interesting conversation and sore muscles.

Walking home, my 17-year-old son hugged me and said, ‘Dad, I love doing stuff with you like this’.

He is a great kid, and I am a proud dad, having the opportunity to have such free fun provided by the Council and so many great community groups.

As Helen pointed out, today’s planting will help save lizards, butterflies and small birds like wrens.

Oh, and a very big thank you to Edendale Farm.

The native plants are amazing.”



Manningham Mayor Cr Michelle Kleinert, Deputy Mayor Deirdre Diamante and Cr Anna Chen

At Ruffey Lake Park, over 400 people attended the event to help Council reach their planting target of 1,200 seedlings along the Ruffey Lake corridor, achieving their goal in under two hours.

Manningham Mayor Cr Michelle Kleinert said this year’s event exceeded their expectations.

“We normally see around 200 people at this event.

“We were blown away by the turnout and thank every community member who came along to join the fun,” she said.

Council hosts the annual event, providing all volunteers with the necessary tools, equipment and plants.

Council also thanked the Rotary Club of Doncaster, who provided a free sausage sizzle.