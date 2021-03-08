Celebrating 10 Years of Run Warrandyte

by JAMES POYNER

8th March 2021

A SOLD OUT Run Warrandyte set the pace for community events in Warrandyte in 2021.

On the last day of summer, 500 runners and walkers toed the line to celebrate 10 years of the annual community fun run.

Event organisers stuck to the now-familiar course, taking in the West End residential area and Pound Bend, but to add some spice, introduced a 21km version — four laps of the course. Although lapped courses are often less attractive, participants jumped at the opportunity for a Warrandyte half marathon, 69 runners took to the course on Sunday morning — including me, Warrandyte Diary’s very own “running reporter”.

A gloriously cool and misty morning made for optimal running conditions and runners, walkers and marshals enjoyed being immersed in our bush setting.For those who are curious, the Run Warrandyte course has just the right amount of hill to keep it interesting — and the runners “honest” — and some wonderfully runnable downs and flats which, if managed properly, makes for a fast course.

The fastest 5km event runners clocked 20-minute times, a trend which continued all the way through the running categories with Brynton Ashton — fastest male overall in the 21km distance setting a course record of 1:19:43, and Jessica Barbara setting the female course record at 1:38:42.

Brynton is a regular Run Warrandyte participant and in 2018 won the 15km event with a time of 1:02:50.In 2020, the 15km course record was set by Luke Walker at 59:29.

With Brynton managing a similar pace in 2021, with consistent sub-four-minute kms, while gaining (according to Strava) 400 metres of elevation over four laps — it is quick!

But while we can pour over stats and splits, Run Warrandyte is about celebrating our community, and exploring our bush environment.

The participants were diverse in background and ability but “the vibe on the run” was that everyone was glad to be back out in the open, with other people.

As always, the volunteers and the organising committee did a stellar job in keeping people safe and on course and I thank the marshals and organisers for putting on a wonderful community event.

Local MP Ryan Smith normally takes on MC duties at the event, but with the COVID changes, this was off the cards, so he took the opportunity to run the 5km course.

The popularity of Run Warrandyte is growing and as well as representatives from groups such as Victorian Ultra Runners (VUR), Westerfoldians and Generation Run; there were also runners using Run Warrandyte to achieve their 2021 running goals — such as Daniel Cole who is running 20 x 21km runs in 2021, with an official result from Run Warrandyte making this run number three.

The Diary spoke with Daniel about his challenge.

“I am 73 years old and prior to having my left hip begin to wear out, I was regularly running marathons and ultra-marathons, including the Boston Marathon, the Marathon du Medoc in France and the legendary Comrades race between Durban and Pieter Maritzburg in South Africa.

“I had a new hip in 2018 and ran one marathon in 2019, then not a lot of running events over 2020.

“So I decided that the perfect challenge for 2021 was to run 20 x 21s.”

Daniel went on to talk about his impressions of Warrandyte’s annual fun run.

“I was more than impressed with the organisation and conduct of the event.“Everything went smoothly, from acceptance of my late entry to my rather well towards the tail of the field finish, and the showbag at the end.

“The course is scenic, with challenging ascents and descents, pleasant views of the Yarra for those slow enough like me, to take it in, and cheerful encouraging volunteers along the way.“A really nice touch was the individual announcement of runners as they finished.

“Congratulations to all involved.”

On the day, water was supplied by Just Water, in containers made out of a plant based material which kept the litter to a minimum.

After running the three-lap version for a couple of years, the fourth lap — to bring it up to a half-marathon — felt like a gamble.

But it was a surprisingly enjoyable experience.

I am looking forward to seeing what the event committee have in store for 2022, especially when (one hopes) both the spectators and event village will be able to feature once again.

