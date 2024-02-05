Bravery, resilience, and quick thinking

by CFA

5th February 2024

ARE YOU ready for an exhilarating and rewarding volunteer career that makes a real difference in your community?

Warrandyte Country Fire Authority (CFA) is thrilled to announce it is now recruiting new voluntary firefighters.

With formal training beginning in May, your local brigade seeks passionate individuals eager to serve, protect, and support their local community.

This is your chance to be part of a dedicated team that responds to emergencies, saves lives, and ensures safety for all.

As a firefighter, you’ll face challenges that demand bravery, resilience, and quick thinking.

But you’ll also experience the immense satisfaction of making a positive impact every single day.

The brigade is holding an information night on Wednesday, February 14, from 7pm.

Why join us?

Give back to your local community, making a tangible difference.

Comprehensive training and resources to support your journey.

A tight-knit team that operates like a family.

All personal protection clothing, uniforms, and continual training are supplied.

Who are we looking for?

We welcome applications from diverse backgrounds, as we believe in reflecting the richness of our community.

Are you ready to embody our values of professionalism, dedication, and teamwork?

If you are passionate, committed, and eager to serve, we want you on our team as a volunteer firefighter.

Don’t miss this opportunity to become part of something truly special.

Join us at Warrandyte Fire Brigade and start your fulfilling career as a volunteer firefighter today.

For more information or to apply, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au/volunteers-careers/volunteer-with-cfa/apply-to-volunteer.