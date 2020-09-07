Bloods see change at the top end

by JOSH HUNTLEY

7th September 2020

WARRANDYTE Football Club is on the hunt for a new Senior Coach and President after Anthony McGregor and Jason Smith parted ways with the Bloods.

McGregor joined the club in 2018, and last season guided the senior side to their first finals series since the premiership winning year back in 2015.

He took the side from 11th to 3rd and an 11–7 record in the space of a season.

The club released a statement on his departure on August 7:

“The Warrandyte Football Club would like to formally announce that it will be seeking applicants for the senior coaching role for the 2021 season and beyond.

We are most appreciative of, and would like to thank, Anthony for all his hard work since joining to the club in 2018 and we wish him well with his future endeavours.

The club will now start the process of finding a suitable replacement to guide our talented playing group.”

The decision to re-open the senior coaching role has seen a task force made up of committee members and senior players begin the search for Warrandyte’s next coach.

Just four days after McGregor’s departure, first-year President Jason Smith stepped down from his role, with a statement from the club committee outlining the reasons for his departure.

“The committee of the WFC regretfully announces that Jason Smith has stepped down as Club President with immediate effect.

The role of the Club President is a pivotal one.

Jason had been reflecting on his position and felt that he no longer had the energy or capacity with his business and personal commitments to fully commit to the role.

That being the case he has made the difficult decision to resign.

The committee of the WFC would like to extend our sincere thanks to Jason for the work he has put into the role since his appointment.”

The Reserves and U19s roles remain unchanged, with the club announcing that Wayne Dalton and Clint Wheatley have been re-appointed respectfully.

Dalton joined the club this season after previously coaching at Scoresby Football Club, while Wheatley moved from the Reserves role into the U19s role to take charge of the young Bloods coming through the ranks.

Wheatley coached the U19s to their last flag in 2015.