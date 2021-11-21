Birrarung has a new voice

by SANDI MILLER

21st November 2021

North Warrandyte resident, Charlotte Sterrett has been appointed a Yarra Riverkeeper, the first woman to take up the role.

The Yarra Riverkeeper Association (YRKA) is the voice of the Yarra, an independent, communityled organisation of advocates who represent and protect this iconic Melbourne waterway.

Charlotte said, as Melbourne’s population grows, the river is under increasing environmental pressure, pollution, and habitat fragmentation.

“Riverkeepers are vital to keeping the Yarra healthy”.

Much of Charlotte’s career has been with aid charities Oxfam and World Vision on climate change education and community adaptation

projects in countries such as Bangladesh, Vanuatu, and South Africa.

She is a member of WarrandyteCAN (Climate Action Now), as well as a local Landcare group, and is a regular environmental columnist for

Warrandyte Diary.

She told the Bulletin that working with Warrandyte CAN has shown her the impact local action can make.

She said her role is as the chief spokesperson for the organisation and “she will be telling the story of the Birrarung/Yarra and lobbying local and state governments”.

Charlotte joins another Warrandyte resident, Warwick Leeson, who is chair of the YRKA.

She replaces outgoing Riverkeeper, Andrew Kelly.

Photo BILL McAULEY