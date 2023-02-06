A fresh new disc golf course for Ruffey Lake Park

A NEW, permanent Disc Golf course will open at Ruffey Lake Park in early February.

The course has been closed for two weeks during January to complete the upgrade.

The new course will feature 18 holes with nine launch pads and a practice basket, and new course signage.

With a dual design, players can complete the course in two laps.

Manningham Mayor Deirdre Diamante said Council is aware the disc golf course at Ruffey Lake is well used.

“This upgrade will improve that experience for both our growing disc golf community and our visitors.

“We’re investing in a facility that supports our community to be outside, active, and connected,” she said.

The previous six-hole course was run as a trial in Ruffey Lake Park, and has now been upgraded to a permanent 18-hole course as part of the Ruffey Lake Park Landscape Masterplan 2021.

Manningham Council is delivering the upgrade in partnership with the Victorian Government.

Ruffey Lake Park’s public course is suitable for beginner through to advanced players of all ages and is free to play with no bookings required.

Discs can be borrowed from the Doncaster Library at 687 Doncaster Road, Doncaster.

For further information, go to manningham.vic.gov.au/disc-golf.