A fresh look for Park Orchards mural

by JAMES POYNER

7th March 2022

AS PART OF the Park Orchards Recovery Wall project, as reported in February M&N Bulletin, the community, through Park Orchards Learning Centre’s Nature in Art group, has given Pauline Brooke’s village map a fresh coat of paint, and a mural depicting local flora and fauna.

The Diary spoke with members of the Nature in Art group about the project.

Terry Napier, the founder of the Nature in Art group, said their goal was to represent the nature of Park Orchards on the wall.

“Our main theme in Nature in Art is to remind people of the beauty of nature and what we are losing rapidly, so we hope the mural is going to be a constant reminder.

“We have had so much reaction to it including all the little kids from school coming home, and that’s been tremendous,” he said.

The idea was presented to the Nature in Art group via local “dabbler” and Nature in Art member Anne Gibson who was approached by the Park Orchards Lions Club when they decided to give Pauline Brooke’s map a touch-up.

“Trevor from the Lions Club said ‘we’re redoing the map which Pauline Brooke did years and years ago, do you want to do something on the rest of the wall?’.

“I just thought it would be a nice community project, get the Nature in Art students from the Community House involved.

“I thought we would depict the 100 Acres.

“All of that is pretty close to my heart, all the mess we’re making of our environment,” she said.

The mural took a little over three- and-a-half weeks to paint.

Anne and the group usually paint with watercolours, but for this project they had to use housepaint, which Anne explained was a challenge all on its own.

“I had to pick out a red, white, blue, green, yellow and black.

“Because they are not primary colours — because they are made up of other colours — mixing them was a real challenge.

“We had a bit of fun with this, some strange colours,” she said.

The Park Orchards Nature in Art group is the second biggest group of its kind outside the Botanical Gardens.

The addition of the animals to the town map breathe new life and new meaning into a long-standing town feature, and the mural’s message “tread lightly and care for country” is a fitting reminder we need to look after our environment, as well as our community.

Come and try: Nature in Art

Where: Park Orchards Learning Centre, 572 Park Road

When: Saturday, March 19, 9:30am–3:30pm

Info: Inspired by the Park Orchards mural, always wanted to try your hand at this great art form? This is a great opportunity to work with the wonderful Terry Napier. Be introduced to the world of botanical art using pencil and watercolour. In this intensive one day “Come and Try” workshop you will be guided in:

– An overview of botanical and natural history art

– Sketching and illustrating techniques

– Principles of composition

– Watercolour techniques, dry brush and wet on wet

This is particularly designed for people who wish to learn more about natural history art and who are interested in continuing in our term classes.

Cost of course includes notes and drawings to guide you. Bring your own pencils, sketch pad, however you will have access to our class set of brushes, paints and watercolour paper. Course cost: $100.

**To assist us in planning, we appreciate you enrolling 7 days prior to start date**

To book visit www.parkorchards.org.au

Pictured: Margaret Napier, Terry Napier, Deborah McNeil, Graham Pilley and Anne Gibson

Photo: James Poyner