20 years of fitness and friendship

by Ella Wheeler

20th November 2023

MEMBERS of Fernwood Fitness Bulleen and the broader community celebrated health and well-being at the end of October with a special event at its home in Bulleen Plaza, marking the women-only gym’s 20th anniversary.

Throughout the day, events unfolded, honouring those with remarkable 20-year continuous memberships who shared their tips for going the distance.

Carmel, an original member, and a testament to the club’s appeal, reminisced about her early days.

Encouraged by her daughter to join, Carmel vividly recalls her first workout.

“It made me feel energised and happy to be working out,” she said.

For Carmel, the consistent commitment stems from understanding exercise’s profound impact on her life, fostering strength and a sense of well-being.

Drawing a parallel, she equates exercise to a daily ritual, stating, “Exercise is like brushing my teeth”.

The true highlight for Carmel lies in the friendships forged within the fitness community.

Penny, another dedicated member, echoes the sentiment of making fitness an integral part of life.

With a mindset of “don’t think about it, just do it,” Penny seamlessly integrates gym sessions into her weekly routine.

Stress relief and improved sleep are her fitness dividends, and she vividly recalls her first step into the world of BodyPump.

Like Carmel, she values the camaraderie and connections formed inside and outside the gym.

Shirley, also a big fan of BodyPump and nearing her 93rd birthday, attests to the dual benefits of exercise — physical mobility and social interaction.

“It’s a club atmosphere.

“It’s like extended family.

“It’s a community — you walk in, and someone always says hello.”

Inspired by her osteopath, Lorraine embarked on her Fernwood Bulleen journey and hasn’t looked back since.

Reflecting on her initial experience of one-on-one training, she emphasises the mental well-being aspect of exercise.

“Exercise makes you feel good, mentally.

“If I don’t come, I feel down. “[Exercise] lifts your spirits.”

Fernwood Bulleen is a family-owned franchise.

The current franchisees, Michelle and Ric Caldwell, have been running Fernwood Bulleen for nine years and offer various programs, including group fitness, small group training, reformer Pilates, and personal training.

Michelle said they love supporting their members to be healthy and strong in a safe women-only environment.

“Today has been a wonderful celebration of our beautiful community of members.

“We’re always keeping up with the latest fitness research and adapting our programs to provide the best fitness advice to our members.”

The anniversary celebration was not just a recognition of years spent in pursuit of fitness but a heartfelt acknowledgment of the enduring bonds and shared accomplishments within the Fernwood Bulleen community.