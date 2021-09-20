Locals plea to save Apollo Park

by STEPHANIE CARAGLANIS

20th September 2021

THE APOLLO PARK Community is battling to save their identity and the public space around Civic Drive, Greensborough.

In recent years, the renovated playground, fitness centre, library, along with ample parking, has made the space very popular.

However, a $675M State Government initiative to build 10 community hospitals close to major growth areas across Victoria has identified Civic Drive as the preferred location for the Eltham area Community Hospital.“The Victorian Government is building community hospitals so families can have peace of mind that help is just around the corner when something is not quite right or when a loved one gets sick,” a Department of Health spokesperson told the WD Bulletin.While not against the idea of a new community hospital, residents around Apollo Park are concerned the choice to site the proposed community hospital at Civic Drive will take away existing parking, forcing facility users to spill out into local streets, or avoid the area completely.Apollo Parkway resident Kelly Farrow, told the WD Bulletin why her family moved to the area, and the concerns she and her three year old son Clyde have about the works and the impact it will have on the green spaces and congestion in the area.

“He [Clyde] loves playing at the Rainbow Snake park and running around on the sloped hill and amphitheatre, which will both be loomed and shaded over by the hospital and carpark.

He is genuinely really worried about it and keeps asking me how we will save the park.

We moved to Apollo Parkways from the inner-city two years ago and one reason was that open green space and facilities on Civic Drive.

Clyde will go to the Apollo Parkways Primary School in two years, which is directly opposite the hospital site.

Due to the steep roads around here, we will have to drive there, and I’m already worrying about where I’ll park to drop him off as I’ve seen (and got stuck in!) the insane bottlenecks during peak times.

You can’t even enter the IGA carpark from 3pm as it’s completely chokkas with parents, as is every road and

carpark around there.

As his mum, I’m really worried about the greatly increased traffic that will go in past the playpark and sports centre, and out past the library, as kids like Clyde are fast runners and are used to being able to tramp around this green area quite safely,” Kelly said.

WD Bulletin also spoke to community members Rosemary Burdett and Dr Svetlana Ryzhihk, who have been active in the fight to save Apollo Park.

“I’m just disappointed that the hospital is going to be built on all the parking that services the facilities in the area — the stadium, the library — and that parking is also used by the parents of Apollo Parkways Primary School.

“I don’t understand why they think they can take all of that parking and then leave none for the local people who have been accessing those facilities for decades.

“All those community hospitals are a terrific thing, nobody is arguing against it, it’s just the site,” says Ms Burdett.

Parking pains are exacerbated with the expansion of the fitness centre — now hosting regional matches and more training sessions, increasing the demand for parking space.

There are currently no guarantees of free parking, as Austin Health will be managing future parking pertaining to the hospital.

Locals fear that potential paid parking in the precinct could deter activity in the centre and create congestion in nearby streets.

“If you take away the parking, where are people going to park?

“People are either going to use local streets or they won’t use the stadium,” says Ms Burdett.

Dr Svetlana Ryzhihk, President of Friends of Apollo Parkways (FoAP), has gained immense community support with her Save Apollo Parklands Now petition, receiving over 1,300 signatures nearly reaching its goal of 1,500.

Dr Ryzhihk says the community is also concerned by the “non-existent” public transport access.

“Public transport access is non-existent.

“There are two bus stops one 500 metres away and one 600 metres away — the terrain is very steep, so for people with limited mobility that won’t be an option,” said Dr Ryzhihk.

The open space in Civic 0Drive has been well loved by its community — many locals utilising the space for picnics, gatherings and walks with furry friends.

“Putting in one more high use facility will kill the community.

“The community is asking Council not to sell the land,” says Dr Ryzhihk.

In the coming weeks Council will decide whether or not to sell — however, if the August 24 Nillumbik Ordinary Council Meeting is an indicator of things to come, regardless of the verdict, the fate of Apollo Park could already be sealed.

Cr Peter Perkins told the meeting:

“Council has not yet resolved a formal position on whether or not to sell the land.

It is important to note that if Council resolves not to sell the land to the State Government, the option of compulsory acquisition is still very open to it.

Council will consider all available information at the time before making any decision.”

The Department of Health told the WD Bulletin they are considering community views. “We’re continuing to work with Nillumbik Shire Council to ensure community views are heard around the preferred location for the Eltham area Community Hospital.” However, a report from a member of FoAP following a Victorian Health Building Authority (VHBA) information session on September 8 would suggest VHBA’s community engagement is as tokenistic as the engagement other community groups have experienced with Big Build projects, as reported in September’s Warrandyte Diary.

Of the 40+ questions submitted by FoAP at the information session, FoAP says many were not answered or VHBA provided answers that qualified community concern.

As a verdict draws near, the local community are adamant that they will not give up their fight to preserve Apollo Park.

“We can’t let anything else happen to this land, we’re trying our hardest,” says Dr Ryzhihk. Nillumbik has an online community feedback portal on its Participate website for the Eltham area Community Hospital project, which is open until September 26. Following this, Council plans to decide on whether or not to sell the land to VHBA at the October 26 Council Meeting.

To have your say, visit: participate.nillumbik.vic.gov.au/hospital

To learn more about the community concerns at Apollo Park visit: www.facebook.com/Friends-of-Apollo-ParkwaysInc-101202678897604

To learn more about the Community Hospital Program visit : www.vhba.vic.gov.au/health/community-based-care/ community-hospitals-program