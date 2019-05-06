Your Say: Brickbats and Bouquets RSL Access an issue for our ageing Veterans

Dear Diary,

Two veterans from the Second World War led the march along Yarra Street on Anzac Day this year.

One used a walking frame; the other was in a wheelchair.

Warrandyte’s citizens greeted them as the heroes they are.

They were waved at, cheered and clapped.

The march ended at the bridge for the turn into — and up to — the place where the service was to be held.

And there began the problem for those leading men.

The climb up the steps was steep and long.

And the steps were not deeply spaced nor wide enough for a walking frame.

Certainly out of the question for a wheelchair.

Alternatively, the second entrance was a little further along.

A make-piece railing, bound with wire which end sprung dangerously into space.

More difficult steps leading to a steep and rutted track along which it was impossible to push a wheelchair.

My 96-year-old father was in that wheelchair.

He had to leave it and finally reach the service area on the arms of strong and willing relations.

When the National Anthem had been sung and all the photographs taken, he had to leave the area the same way — walking with difficulty on the arms of the stalwart younger generation.

Access difficulties are not confined to veterans in their nineties.

My generation of Vietnam “boys” are only a few years behind and they too will find, if they already have not done so, that the easy part of the march ends at the entrance to the RSL.

Babes in prams and pushers, the civilian elderly and the disabled are all faced with a steep climb made extra difficult by dangerous path work.

Last year I was already worried about access to the service area for this year’s Anzac Day and, not knowing how heritage overlay, OHS, the roles of Warrandyte RSL, Manningham Council and the State government could affect improvements, I approached State MP, Ryan Smith as a first call.

He readily took up the problem and began talks and a visit with the RSL and the Council.

Then came the State election and despite two emails to Mr Smith since then I have heard nothing.

And nothing was done to make this year’s end of march access easier and safer.

Please, is there nothing that can be done to improve the situation before Anzac Day 2020?

Gaynor Bishop, Warrandtye

Hoon Hassles in Jumping Creek

Dear Diary,

This is an issue I think everyone living in and around Warrandyte must be made aware of and I ask that you all share this with your friends to ensure as many people as possible will know about this very local, potentially dangerous situation.

Jumping Creek Reserve, off Jumping Creek Road, but across the Yarra from North Warrandyte, approximately 1.5 kms as the crow flies north of Warrandyte Village, is a ticking time bomb.

I live directly opposite the picnic area and car park, and along with my neighbours I enjoy hearing visitors having a good time at the Reserve during the day.

However, as night falls other visitors arrive, doing burnouts and causing so much noise it is unbearable.

I’m sure this terrorises the wildlife in that area as well.

Sometimes they light fires (with wood provided by Parks Vic) and then they leave, often leaving the fires burning….and these fires are not always in the BBQ areas.

My neighbours and I regularly have to call the CFA and police but of course after hours police from Doncaster are never going to arrive in time to catch the hoons.

Last night (early April) at 10:30pm the situation escalated dramatically.

Hoons were doing burnouts for half an hour before leaving and peace reigned again, for ten minutes until the first massive explosion bought me to my feet.

Across the river was a huge car fire, flames leaping up among the top leaves of gum trees.

More explosions and finally the car was totally engulfed with the sky alight with fire and smoke.

We called the emergency services with the CFA arriving within 10 minutes.

They extinguished the fire before it escaped into the tinder dry bush on this occasion, but imagine if it was one of our hot nights with a north wind blowing.

The river would be no fire break as the embers would be landing in our village. We have two major issues here and locals have tried to eliminate them in the past even meeting with an MP on site, to no avail.

These two issues:

The park is only ever closed if the fire rating is severe or extreme, not necessarily on a Total Fire Ban day. This means vehicle access is 24 hours at all other times.

Wood fires BBQs are available here, with wood provided by Parks Vic, all year round. In such a high fire danger area why do we need wood fired BBQs? Parks Vic answer to this is “healthy Parks, healthy people”.I believe it would be acceptable to all visitors to the park to have no fires at all in the fire ban season. If I can’t light a fire 50 meters away on my property, why should visitors to the park be able to light fires? Remembering that not all fires are lit in the BBQ areas.

Ok locals, what should we do about this situation, are you all happy to allow this to continue?

I believe it is only a matter of time, not if, but when, before a similar situation arises and we locals are not around to call emergency services.

We need the park closed at sunset and wood fired BBQs removed.

A small price to pay to keep Warrandyte and surrounding suburbs safe.

Gail Watts, North Warrandyte

Young people these days!

Meet North Warrandyte’s Litter Warrior.

Liz Blackwood takes a whole week of work each year to pick up rubbish along the north side of the Yarra and along Research-Warrandyte Road.

This year she collected over 4 cubic metres of other people’s rubbish.

She collects it in large bags then sorts it: the skip is for landfill and large yellow bags for recyclables.

“Thanks to mum and dad for helping and also bringing me icy poles on the side of the road…it was hot this year!” she said.

Liz’s mother Celia told the Diary that Liz has been doing this for several years, occasionally with the help of family, friends and neighbours.

“I think this is the 4th time Liz has had a skip to fill — it was filled up further when neighbours paddled the river and even collected a fuel tank,” Celia said.

“Pick up your rubbish people,” quipped Liz.

The Diary offers a round of applause to this amazing Warrandytian.

Great work Liz.