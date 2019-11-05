What goes around comes around

by JAMES POYNER

5th November 2019

THE REUSE SHOP at Nillumbik’s Recycling and Recovery Centre in Plenty reopened on October 25.

In an effort to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill, the shop takes items delivered to the Recovery Centre that cannot be recycled, but are in good condition, and prepares them for sale on site.

In August 2018, the shop had to close while the intersection between the Recovery Centre and Yan Yean Road took place as part of the State Government’s Major Roads project.

With works now complete, the ReUse shop announced its reopening on Facebook, on October 18.

The reopening is yet another plus for Nillumbik residents and businesses in a month which has seen the tables slowly begin to turn in the war on waste.

On October 6, Nillumbik announced they had made a short-term agreement with KordaMentha, SKM’s receivers to send waste and recycling to the (then) newly reopened Laverton North recycling facility, with kerbside recycling services returning to normal on October 7.

Nillumbik Shire Council Mayor Karen Egan expressed Council’s joy in seeing normality resume.

“This is exciting progress for our residents, who are enthusiastic recyclers and have been waiting patiently for proper services to resume,” she said.

On October 10, Cleanaway Pty Ltd, who acquired SKM’s senior secured debt of $60 million from the Commonwealth Bank in August, announced the acquisition of all SKM assets — which includes three recycling facilities in Victoria.

Cleanaway CEO and Managing Director Vik Bansal commented on the acquisition.

“The Acquisition provides Cleanaway with a strong recycling platform in Victoria and Tasmania as part of our Footprint 2025 strategy and our mission of making a sustainable future possible.

“The recycling sector is undergoing significant structural changes with a move to increase recycling within Australia to support a transition towards a circular economy.

“The Acquisition provides us with the infrastructure to capitalise on the growth opportunities created by these changes.”

Nillumbik Council has also confirmed the current arrangement to send recycling to Laverton North remains in place.

At State level, there are a number of policies and strategies in development to further enhance our ability to “reduce, reuse and recycle”.

The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) are currently developing a circular economy policy which aims to repurpose our waste though repair, recycled goods, and energy generation, in an effort to divert as much waste as possible from landfill.

An initial issues paper and a series of workshops occurred between July and September, with the final outcome and report expected to be released later this year.

Advisory body Infrastructure Victoria released an evidence-based report on October 20 which looked at Victoria’s waste and recycling industry and has outlined a number of solutions for the future.

One possible solution which has sparked interest in national press is the possibility that Victorian’s may end up separating rubbish into six or more bins (organics, plastics, paper, glass, metals and other are given as examples) to reduce the need to co-mingle which, the report suggests, will allow for cleaner waste transport streams which would reduce the risk of contamination and potentially stop recyclables being sent to landfill.

Although the circular economy and the proposal for additional recycling bins is still a long way from becoming a reality, at least the light at the end of the (waste)tunnel is a little bit brighter.

In the meantime, Warrandyte and surrounds should simply continue to do what we do best; take advantage of the monthly Repair Café, fossick and visit the shops like ReUse in Plenty.

Bag ban to stop litter before it begins

By SANDI MILLER

THE VICTORIAN Government has now banned single-use, lightweight plastic shopping bags across Victoria.

Minister for Environment Lily D’Ambrosio said the Labor Government would consult closely with businesses and the community on how best to implement the policy.

“Banning single-use plastic bags will slash waste, reduce litter and help protect marine life in Victoria’s pristine waters,” she said.

The trick for all of us will be to avoid adopting behaviours with an even greater environmental impact, such as relying on heavier single-use plastic bags.

Plastics in the environment break up into smaller and smaller pieces over time, becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

They can end up in our waterways, lakes and oceans — contributing to litter and posing a significant hazard to our marine life.

As seen in last month’s Diary, when local photographer Denise Illing captured a photograph of a platypus tangled in rubbish, our local river-dwelling creatures suffer from the pollution that ends up in the Yarra.

Reducing the number of plastic bags we use is an important part of addressing the overall impacts of plastic pollution.

The phasing out of bags in supermarkets is now well established, and local supermarket owner Julie Quinton has said that people are getting much better in remembering to bring their own bags.

Warrandyte Riverside Market has prepared stallholders for the ban, and has been suggesting market goers bring their own bag for some months in the lead up to the ban.

Dick Davies from the Market committee said they are taking the ban very seriously, with committee members checking compliance at the market.

“Any concerned customers can also report non-compliance to the market office marquee in the Stiggant Street car park,” Dick said.

He said customers also have a responsibility to bring their own bags and reusable coffee cups.

“Even plastic or cardboard cups labelled ‘eco-friendly’ are not bio-degradable if the appropriate disposable or recycling facilities are unavailable,” he said.

He said the market has attempted a number of times to provide reusable ceramic coffee mugs but “has run into problems meeting the required food hygiene criteria”.

“Our best advice to shoppers is ‘Bring your own bag and cup’”, Dick said.

The 2015/16 Keep Australia Beautiful National Litter Index reported that Victoria has the lowest litter count in the country for the fifth year in a row.

Let’s keep it that way.