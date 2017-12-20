Warrandyte strong with the bat and ball

by RYAN HOIBERG

20th December 2017

THE WARRANDYTE Cricket Club has had a much-improved November, allowing all squads to increase their standings heading into the final month of the year.

Report from the boundary: 1st XI

The 1st XI have put their first win on the board for the year in Round 5 against Montrose thanks to Ben Taylor, who scored back-to-back half centuries throughout the month, placing himself at the front of the runs sheet for the club.

Taylor, who led the way with 68, was supported well by the Poole brothers, with Brady (3/39) doing damage with the ball, while Darcy (28) assisted with the bat.

Despite a severe middle order collapse by the team, 161 runs was enough for Warrandyte, with Montrose bowled out in the final over to finish four runs short. Round 6 placed Warrandyte in a matchup against a top tier South Croydon, and a rain-affected tie gave Warrandyte the chance to take points off a strong team.

After a shortened day one, Warrandyte knew South Croydon would be declaring early and attempting to bowl them out by 7pm.

Warrandyte, facing a very strong bowling attack looked steady in both the run chase and time management, until some late wickets looked to dash the hopes of a tough draw.

However, 14-year-old Brady Poole would heroically face 57 deliveries and survived the entire final over with Warrandyte nine wickets down to earn the draw, and give Warrandyte what could be a golden four points come the end of the year.

Round 4: Warrandyte 127 (Taylor 52) def. by South Croydon 8/206 (Killey 4/25).

Round 5: Warrandyte 161 (Taylor 68) def. Montrose 157 (B Poole 3/39).

Round 6: Warrandyte 9/139 (Williams 50) drew with South Croydon 6/230 (White 3/36, Killey 3/79).

Report from the boundary: 2nd XI

The 2nd XI had an entertaining November, but unfortunately were unable to take a win from the three games.

Blooding some exciting youth in the team, including Bailey Bowyer, Ben Jackson and Chris Rakuscek, the team have been very competitive in all games, but unable to scrape together their second win for the season.

In their Round 5 game, Warrandyte would fall just 30 runs short despite a strong 62 by Lloyd Williams, a knock that would see him promoted to the 1st XI in coming weeks.

Ben Jackson’s trio of wickets earlier in the game also put the Bloods right into it.

In Round 6, Warrandyte had an almighty batting collapse until tail-ender Steve Lockie would top score and put on 30 odd with Steve Rock to give Warrandyte a total of 75 to defend with the ball.

Despite the small total, the impossible looked alive when South Croydon fell to be 5/50, until the total was eventually surpassed.

Round 4: Warrandyte 8/109 (S Bowyer 26, Lee 25) def. by South Croydon 3/113 (Lee 2/22).

Round 5: Warrandyte 172 (Williams 62) def. by Heathmont Baptists 8/204 (B Jackson 3/39).

Round 6: Warrandyte 75 def. by South Croydon 8/110 (Jackson 3/32)

Report from the boundary: 3rd XI

The 3rd XI sits just outside the top four in the Don Smith Shield, a respectable effort in such a competitive grade.

Warrandyte have put together a good couple of wins thanks to some reliable batting by captain Cameron Day and all-rounder Brandon Stafford, both really clicking with the bat and ball.

Having played away all season, it wasn’t until Round 6 that Warrandyte would play their first game at their new home at Warrandyte High School, and would fall just short of a very strong total posted by Scoresby.

Round 4: Warrandyte 8/141 (Day 44, Stafford 30) def. Scoresby 2/148.

Round 5: Warrandyte 8/228 (Day 93) def. Montrose 8/218 (Ison 3/48).

Round 6: Warrandyte 200 (Haworth 73) def. by Scoresby 268 (Huntly 4/81, Reardon 3/76).

Report from the boundary: 4th XI

The 4th XI sit third, with three wins and two losses for the season, but have a game up their sleeve as they head into December.

Skipper Nathan Croft has ensured they took points in November against St Andrews, helped by veteran all rounder Mick Spence, and a couple of forfeits by Scoresby.

Round 4: Warrandyte def. Scoresby via forfeit.

Round 5: St Andrews 88 (Spence 3/7) def. by Warrandyte 3/101 (Spence 28n.o.).

Round 6: Warrandyte def. Scoresby via forfeit.

Report from the boundary: 5th XI

The 5th XI are just two points shy of the top of the table in the John Macmillan Shield, benefiting from the leadership of their new co-captains.

Playing a mixture of seniors and juniors, the mixed format of cricket has become a real treat to watch.

Chris Jackson ensured the team would win their Round 4 game, with Drew El Moussali supporting well with the ball.

In their Round 6 game, Warrandyte dominated Ainslie Park, with Chris Jackson starting the party with the bat, before Sean Dixon put the opposition to sleep, monstering 100 off eleven overs to ensure the game would be Warrandyte’s (see below).

Round 4: Warrandyte 7/221 (C Jackson 52n.o., Molyneux 52n.o.) def. Ainslie Park 136 (C Jackson 4/23, El Moussali 2/6).

Round 5: Warrandyte 7/230 (Bansal 55n.o., Trayford 49n.o.) def. by Wantirna 242 (C Lawson 3/17, El Moussalli 3/20).

Round 6: Warrandyte 6/282 (C Jackson 53, S Dixon 100n.o.) def. Ainslie Park 9/266 (Hanson 3/9).

Report from the boundary: 6th XI

Bill Stubbs has his 6th XI working well together, sitting atop the ladder at the end of November.

Due to some kinks in the fixture, Warrandyte faced Bayswater Park three times in a row, with Warrandyte winning all games.

Despite the same opposition, Warrandyte were consistent and versatile through all three ties, with different batters and bowlers ensuring the side stayed perfect for the month.

Round 4: Warrandyte 4/127 (Dixon 34) def. Bayswater Park 122 (A Ramsdale 4/16).

Round 5: Warrandyte 5/145 (G Warren 51n.o.) def. Bayswater Park 5th XI 9/108 (Rees 3/20).

Round 6: Warrandyte 4/297 (T Jackson 101, J Stubbs 49) def. Bayswater Park 78 (B Stubbs 4/25, J Weatherley 3/4).

Blistering century

LOCAL Warrandyte cricketer Sean Dixon has made waves with an astounding knock, that will remain in the minds of fans and spectators for years to come.

Dixon, who has most recently been playing for the clubs veterans team in the Over 40’s squad, made his mark in the Seniors division as well, with a scorching 100 not out off just 39 balls.

The century, recorded against Ainslie Park in a 5th XI fixture on November 18, powered the club through to an impressive victory.

Dixon’s knock at Griff Hunt Reserve is even more remarkable when analysed; he had 14 dot balls, effectively meaning he made the 100 off just 25 deliveries.

Dixon arrived at the crease in the 17th over and was retired by the 28th, after hitting nine sixes and ten fours for his innings.