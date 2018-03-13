Warrandyte runs around the Pound

by JAMES POYNER & Photos by STEPHEN REYNOLDS

13th March 2018

THE FIRST WEEKEND in March was once again a busy one as over 600 people flocked to Warrandyte Reserve for the eighth iteration of the community running event to either run or volunteer.

A little rain overnight kept the morning temperatures down which was a welcome relief to most who would have been training in the weeks leading up to the run where average temperatures were around the high 20s–low 30s.

This year, the run organisers managed to negotiate a tweak to the existing courses which made the run both easier to manage and a more challenging run.

For the 2.2K runners, this meant they only had to run one lap, instead of two as in previous years but saw them climbing all the way up Everard Drive and Pound Road, alongside the 5, 10 and 15K runners.

For the longer distances the course still looped through the Pound but thanks to the cooperation of Parks Victoria and property owner Jan Day, runners passed through her property after exiting the Tank Track and joined the bushland trail which follows the river between the Ranger Station and the Tunnel carpark.

Despite what was viewed by the run committee as a more trail-like and technically challenging course, and the fact that each lap of the longer runs were around 150 metres longer than five kilometres, the feedback on the finish line and around the event village was extremely positive.

David Dyason, chair of the Run Warrandyte committee spoke to the Diary about the success of the event.

“This year’s course was highly acclaimed by all participants, we have received many compliments and no negative feedback… one participant made us promise not to change the course next year ‘it was so good…’ which we have had to do for various reasons in the past,” he said.

Warrandytian Brynton Ashton placed in the top three of the 15K distance since it was introduced in 2016.

Brynton once again dominated the longer distance finishing 1:25 ahead of 2nd place Alex Tracey and despite the tougher course, only 29 seconds slower than the previous year.

After the race, Brynton spoke with guest commentator and Member for Warrandyte, Ryan Smith.

When asked how he was feeling Brynton said his legs were “a bit sore given the new course” but that it was overall an enjoyable run.

The buzz around the event village after the run was great with numerous medal ceremonies taking place, Run Warrandyte also had a number of runners running for charitable causes, both local and afar.

The event’s official fund raising page gave participants the opportunity to raise money for organisations including the Warrandyte Netball Club, Warrandyte Football Club, Warrandyte Junior Football Club, Warrandyte Cricket Club, Warrandyte CFA, STOP One Punch Can Kill, and Rivers Gift(SIDS).

Through the event, runners managed to raise over $2700, cementing Run Warrandyte as a great platform to inspire people to raise money for a good cause.

Mr Dyason went on to talk about the unique opportunity a fun run in Warrandyte presents and praised Parks Victoria for their assistance in making the course run a possibility.

“We think that, for a fun run, our course is truly unique.

“The mix of urban streets, fire trails and State Park single trails, with much of it having Yarra River views we think it’s an awesome treat.

“Parks Victoria are to be commended for working with us and allowing us to use these trails and we feel the responsibility of ensuring this section of Warrandyte bushland is respected and appreciated by our participants — and we think it was.”

If you ran on the day, make sure you visit the event page on GeoSnapShot for official race photographs.

Run Warrandyte will be back in 2019.

Medals were awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd in an Under 8, 12-17 and Open categories for most distances, medal winning runners and their official times are listed below.

Spelling of names and official times sourced from Tomato Timing.

15K

Open Male: Brynton Ashton (1:02:50), Alex Tracey (1:04:15), Marcus Boxall (1:06:36)

Open Female: Narelle Cormack (1:08:41), Melissa Hansford (1:11:16), Eloise Thompson (1:13:53)

12–17 Male: Brown Vermeulen (1:18:10), Nicholas Alexander (1:23:22), Brown Vermeulen (1:27:56)

12–17 Female: Alicia Callahan (1:18:46)

10K

Open Male: Aron Class (41:12), Ben McKinnon (44:13), Robert Clark (48:01)

Open Female: Naomi Peters (52:15), Clare Oliveira (52:18), Atsuko Sasaki (52:48)

12–17 Male: Benjamin Reid (43:04), Max Savill-Bentley (43:36), Lucas Todd (1:09:26)

8–11 Male: Cambell Stark (54:33)

5K

Open Male: Nicholas Brooke-Anderson (20:04), Hudson Rostrom (21:42), Michael Cullum (21.49)

Open Female: Sherry Street (22.40), Veronica Bence (24.56), Nicole Lavender (25:35)

12–17 Male: Ben Munks (22:28), Adam Gillard (23:10), Jed Harrowell (23:19)

12–17 Female: Ruby Maher (22:30), Chloe Woollard (24:55), Julia Rooney-Watson (27:43)

8–11 Male: Lenny Reddaway (25:55), Wes Callow (26:36), Michell Harrison (27:23)

8–11 Female: Anni Tatten (27:19), Rose Rostron (29:21), Millie Hurley (30:03)

U8 Male: Hamish Dwyer (28:10), Archie Andrew (28:39), Ethan Sampimon (30:08)

U8 Female: Sophia Marelas (43:51), Jade Trewarn (1:14:29)

2.2K

Open Male: Luke Brewis (8:18), Charles Johnstone (8:55), Martin Baldock (10:32)

Open Female: Alice Van Rijn (11:44), Yvette Harbinson (12:01), Lynda Madams (13:03)

12–17 Male: Samuel Ferguson (9:34), Odin Harbinson (10:05), Dylan Thompson (11:00)

12–17 Female: Amber Louw (8:21), Cassie May (10:50), Stella Thompson (26:17)

8–11 Male: Jacob Close (9:30), Elliot Butcher (9:37), Reve Pearce (10:26)

8–11 Female: Eva Graham (11:26), Jasmine Knowles (11:41), Zara Veal (12:38)

U8 Male: Taylor Aldenhoven (11:24), Hunter Veal (11:38), Marlon Damcher (11:44)

U8 Female: Chole Baldock (10:31), Millah Townshend (14:05), Greta Fitzgibbon (15:07)

U8s Kids Run

Open: Sophie Linden (18.54), Xavier Forsyth (19.38), Austin Stainer (19.59)