Warrandyte Men’s Shed
by JAMES POYNER
13th January 2020
Cartoon by Jock Maceish
IN MAY 2017, the Diary first reported on Chris “Chewy” Padgham’s efforts to try and establish a Men’s Shed in Warrandyte.
Back then, Chewy spoke to the Diary about his motivation for this project.
“My objective, which is the objective of every Men’s Shed really, is to have a place where men can meet and talk and share their experiences and stuff and I think it will be a real great thing for Warrandyte.
I thought that [a Men’s Shed’] was a good opportunity to act as a catalyst and contribute something back to the community — there have been a lot of people talking about it but not a lot happening, so I thought I could get the ball rolling,” he said.
After two and a half years of work, it looks like Warrandyte is about to get its first Men’s Shed — of sorts.
On Wednesday, January 15, Chewy is opening Warrandyte Scout Hall and inviting men of all ages to come along and “meet, play cards, chat, and have a bite to eat”.
“We will continue to work towards establishing a Men’s Shed in a permanent location in Warrandyte”, said Chewy.
“But in the meantime the group can grow, undertake activities and pursue the interests of its members in a more nomadic style.”
Lions Club of Warrandyte have generously supplied packs of cards, board games and supplies for tea, coffee, and lunch.
In traditional Warrandytian fashion — where there’s a will, there’s a way — and although Warrandyte Men’s Shed may not have an official premises yet, Chewy is determined to bring the ethos, mental and sociological benefits of the scheme to local men, regardless