Warrandyte Men’s Shed

by JAMES POYNER

13th January 2020

Cartoon by Jock Maceish

IN MAY 2017, the Diary first reported on Chris “Chewy” Padgham’s efforts to try and establish a Men’s Shed in Warrandyte.

Back then, Chewy spoke to the Diary about his motivation for this project.

“My objective, which is the objective of every Men’s Shed really, is to have a place where men can meet and talk and share their experiences and stuff and I think it will be a real great thing for Warrandyte.

I thought that [a Men’s Shed’] was a good opportunity to act as a catalyst and contribute something back to the community — there have been a lot of people talking about it but not a lot happening, so I thought I could get the ball rolling,” he said.

After two and a half years of work, it looks like Warrandyte is about to get its first Men’s Shed — of sorts.

On Wednesday, January 15, Chewy is opening Warrandyte Scout Hall and inviting men of all ages to come along and “meet, play cards, chat, and have a bite to eat”.

“We will continue to work towards establishing a Men’s Shed in a permanent location in Warrandyte”, said Chewy.

“But in the meantime the group can grow, undertake activities and pursue the interests of its members in a more nomadic style.”

Lions Club of Warrandyte have generously supplied packs of cards, board games and supplies for tea, coffee, and lunch.

In traditional Warrandytian fashion — where there’s a will, there’s a way — and although Warrandyte Men’s Shed may not have an official premises yet, Chewy is determined to bring the ethos, mental and sociological benefits of the scheme to local men, regardless

Warrandyte Men’s Shed begins at 10am on Wednesday, January 15 at the Warrandyte Scout Hall, Stiggants Reserve and will continue every Wednesday at 10am for the time being.