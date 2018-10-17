Warrandyte Cricket launches into season 2018/2019

by JOSH HUNTLY PHOTO: STEPHEN GODDARD

17th October 2018

After a productive pre-season at the WCG, the cricket club launched its 2018/19 campaign in style at the local clubrooms.

Club President Ryan Hoiberg addressed the strong crowd in attendance after the final pre-season hit-out of the year, announcing a raft of key changes around the club, including the introduction of a 7th XI side due to a growing number of players.

“From a club perspective, looking back six or seven years ago when we struggled to get three or four teams on the park, to suddenly have seven sides competing just shows the clubs continued growth which is sensational,” said Hoiberg.

Former President Greg Warren was named as Captain of the inaugural side and Treasurer Ben Sproat was announced as Vice-Captain.

New coach Scott Handley delivered his maiden speech to the attendees, outlining the recent reshuffling of the leadership team and his vision for the immediate future of the club.

“I’ve never coached a club this big before, it’s fantastic to see 50 to 60 blokes around the place.

“I’d like to thank Ryan and Greg for giving me the opportunity to come in as coach of the club and I’ve loved the energy so far,” said Handley.

The announcement of club captains was headlined by Ayrton Dehmel retaining the 1st XI role with his deputy and reigning Steve Pascoe medallist Luke Killey named as Vice-Captain for the sides return to the Bill Wilkins Cup.

Campbell Holland will continue as 2nd XI skipper and Brandon Stafford was named as Vice-Captain.

Bill Stubbs will continue to helm the 6th XI side that made it to last season’s Grand Final.

Four new captains were announced to lead the remaining sides.

The 3rd, 4th and 5th XI teams will be helmed by Luke Warren, Shaun Ison and Pete Hanson.

Junior competition

Warrandyte’s prided Juniors program has been identified as a key part of the upsurge of players in recent years and continues to go from strength to strength.

A record 10 teams are set to compete this year, including two new girl’s teams spear-headed by Sophie Day.

Day has worked tirelessly in the off-season to generate interest in the new teams.

“Sophie has been doing some unbelievable work to engage with new cricketers for the upcoming season,” said Hoiberg.

Sponsors

Warrandyte’s community sponsors were also on hand to get the season underway, including The Grand Hotel Warrandyte, Quintons Supa IGA, Bendigo Bank and local member for Warrandyte MP Ryan Smith.

The club also confirmed new sponsors Donvale Rotary Club and Jellis Craig Real Estate.

Spirit of Thommo

Good core values are the key to promoting a positive club culture.

In memory of Andrew Thomas, who passed earlier this year, at the end of the season, the club will bestow the inaugural Spirit of Thommo award for the member who best exemplifies the clubs core values over course of the coming season.

Kicking off the season in style

Mick Spence wasted no time settling in to the 2018/19 cricket season, rewriting the Warrandyte Cricket Club history books with a blistering 198* runs in the opening round.

Coming incredibly close to being only the second double-centurion in the Bloods 163-year history, Spence’s epic knock in the 3rd XI saw him rise to second on the clubs highest individual score table, a mere 14 runs behind club legend Cameron Day (212 2014/15)

Spence walked out to the crease at Stintons Reserve in the 11th over with the Bloods sitting at 2/53.

By the close of his innings he had driven Warrandyte’s score to an imposing 8/370, scoring more than half that total off his own bat.

The runs came early for the number three batsman who picked apart the opposition bowling attack with exceptional technical prowess.

His 61-over stint was chanceless until the later stage of the innings, utilising the cover drive to its full effect.

Spence sent a staggering 28 deliveries to the fence including 27 fours and a six.

Spence was just as instrumental in the bowling attack, sending down a marathon spell of 18 overs the following week to record figures of 1/28 with five maidens to subdue a determined South Croydon batting line-up.

He consistently cramped up the opposition batsman with full, left arm in-swing bowling and did not concede a single extra in his 108-deliveries.

His all-round performance proved to be the deciding factor in the C-Grade contest as the first-innings total proved insurmountable for South Croydon who fell short by 110 runs.