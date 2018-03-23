Warrandyte Bridge closure POSTPONED
by James Poyner
23rd March 2018
URGENT UPDATE
The Diary has just been informed that the schedule weekend closure of the Warrandyte Bridge IS NOT going ahead.
In an email sent to the VicRoads project team and the emergency services, VEC, the engineering team have requested more time to prepare the beams which they were going to installed this weekend:
Hi all
The planned closure of the Warrandyte Bridge this weekend has been postponed.The works and closure of Warrandyte Bridge to install beams will not go ahead as originally planned from 10pm Friday 23rd March – 5am Monday 26th March. We will advise of the rescheduled date for the closure asap.
VEC Civil Engineering, the contractor, has requested more time to prepare to install the beams which VicRoads has granted.
We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
The Diary has spoken to VicRoads media who cannot, at this time, confirm if any work is going ahead this weekend.
VicRoads are yet to set a new date for the full bridge closure, but the Diary will keep you informed on any further developments.