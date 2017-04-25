War Memorial shines as Warrandyte remembers

by Sandi Miller

25th April 2017

DAMP weather did not deter hundreds turning out for the Anzac Day memorial service this year at the Warrandyte RSL.

Some 150 people participated in the march from Whipstick Gully to the memorial at the RSL.

Lead by Ennio Torresan the march consisted of returned servicemen and women, their families, dignitaries and members of CFA, Scouts, Guides and local sporting groups.

The marchers were joined by an estimated 800 strong crowd to take part in the service around the memorial.

The address was conducted by John Byrne, who recalled the service of the late William Stringer who served in both World Wars, living in Warrandyte until his death at age 70 in 1965.

And what would Anzac Day be without the Bellbird Singers beautiful rendition of I am Australian and Barry Carozzi performing his haunting It’s Not a Soldiers Job to Question Why?

Following the requisite minute’s silence, wreaths were laid on the war memorial by local members of parliament Kevin Andrews and Ryan Smith along with representatives of other community groups and members of the public.

The memorial was vandalised on Sunday night prompting swift action by the community to restore the shrine in time for the Service.

Ryan Smith MP told the Diary he was inspecting the damage when he learned that the RSL was going to have to put on extra security to ensure the vandals did not return again before the service.

“I was lucky to be here at the right time because I was able to offer to pay half of the $700 costs of the added security which the RSL would otherwise have to find from their own pockets,” he said.

Warrandyte RSL President Hank Van de Helm thanked the community for the huge support that was given to the club after the desecration of the memorial.

Federal Minister Kevin Andrews said the act was “absolutely disgusting”.

“But the best answer to that is so many people turning out today,” he said.

Local Councillor Paul McLeish said he was “proud of the way the community came together to right a wrong”.

The restored memorial looked better than ever, so the silver linings from this despicable act were that Warrandyte’s war memorial received a face-lift and the RSL received that warm sense of community that rose from Warrandyte rallying together to erase the damage to our beloved institution.