Venom help Australia Deaf Team prepare for World Championships

by SANDI MILLER

18th May 2018

CURRENT Warrandyte Venom coach and previous Venom and Redback player Ryan Holloway is the current coach of the Australian U21 Men’s Deaf basketball team — the Dingoes.

This year the Dingoes will be travelling to Washington DC to compete in the World U21 Deaf Championships in July.

This is the first time that Australia has ever been able to send an U21 team to the Championships, and Ryan told the Diary the team are all very excited about the opportunity.

The team of 10 come from four different states and range in age from 14-year-old development players to 20-year-olds with all the players getting together once a month to train.

The skills of the players range from those that have competed in rep basketball to those who started 12 months ago.

Venom put the Dingoes through their paces in a friendly match, as the team work towards the big event.

“We would like to thank Warrandyte Basketball for their support in hosting our first practice game,” said Ryan.

The Dingoes are looking forward to continuing to work with Warrandyte Basketball and the community in the future.

At the Championships, the Dingoes will square off against teams from Argentina, Canada, Greece, Israel, Japan, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Spain, Ukraine and the USA.

The road to the Championships is not an easy one, as the team needs to raise the money to get to Washington.

“Unfortunately, Deaf national teams do not receive federal funding, so we are all trying to raise as much money as possible,” said Ryan.