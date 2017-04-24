Vandals fail to break Warrandyte’s spirit

by James Poyner

24th April 2017

THE WARRANDTYE community awoke to the sad news that the RSL memorial had been vandalised overnight.

The graffiti displayed the symbol for anarchy and the words “War is Murder”.

While vandalism is always a hurtful act, the defacing of the RSL’s war memorial on the eve of Anzac Day was felt particularly strong within the community.

The council were quick to act and soda-blasted the offending marks.

However, this process also strips the gold trim out of the words on the memorial.

Stephen Papal from Advanced Stone, a company that specialises in the making bespoke headstones and memorials, contacted the RSL directly to volunteer his company’s services and restore the memorial back to its former glory.

“I know what it’s like for RSLs and clubs to try and find the money to cover up something that’s been vandalised.

“I rang them because I knew they’d soda-blast it, the process should be to sand it and touch up where the graffiti has been.

“This will look magnificent tomorrow”, said Mr Papal.

Local Member of Parliament, Ryan Smith also visited the memorial to see the damage for himself and personally thank the men who had come out to undo the damage.

In an interview with the Warrandyte Diary, Mr Smith expressed his appal on last night’s criminal act.

“It’s just completely appalling that this has happened in Warrandyte, the vandals that did this — the very freedom that they are making a statement against were fought for by the people remembered at this memorial… that this has happened in Warrandyte is just disgraceful.”

Mr Henk Van Der Helm, President of the Warrandyte RSL stated: “We are pretty disgusted with this act but we’ve been able to clear it off”.

The Warrandyte RSL have decided to pay for security around the War Memorial tonight over concerns that the publicity that has been generated may encourage the “ratbags” to return.

Mr Van Der Helm is confident that the Anzac day ceremony will go ahead, as planned, tomorrow morning.

Victoria Police have issued a public appeal for information relating to the vandalism of the memorial, acting Sergeant Nick Bailey stated: “It’s sad to see this attempt to diminish the spirit of the ANZACs with this disrespectful act.”

If you have any information regarding last nights graffiti, please contact Crimestoppers on:

1800 333 000

Despite the attempts to deface the Warrandyte memorial, the RSL’s Anzac Day service will go ahead tomorrow morning, as planned.

The march will start from Whipstick Gully at 10:30am with a service to follow from 11am.