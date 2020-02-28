This weekend in Warrandyte – February 29 – March 1

by JAMES POYNER

28th February 2020

This leap year weekend has Warrandyte jumping for joy with a plethora of events happening to suit everyones’ tastes.

Run Warrandyte – Sunday March 1, 7:30am–10am

Over 300 people have signed up to take part in Warrandyte, nay Melbourne’s, premier fun run.

The weather on Sunday morning is looking very mild, which will make for perfect conditions to go for a 5km, 10km or 15km through The Pound.

If you have not already signed up this weekend: Saturday 9am–1pm outside Quinton’s IGA and Sunday 7am–7:30am at the Event Village at Warrandyte Reserve.

Course cut off times for the 10km have been extended, giving 10km runners 40 minutes to complete their first for two laps.

Gun time for the 15km is 8am, 10km is 8:10am, 5km is 8:15am and 2.2km is 8:20am.

The Under 8 run will begin at 9:30am, allowing parents a chance to run in the longer distances and get back in time to watch their children.

Ticketing prices are between $30 and $165 depending on event, age and number of entries.

See website for details.

A spot of cricket

The Bloods are getting to the end of the Home and Away Season.

The 2nd, 4th, and 7th XI are all sitting in contention for a spot in the finals and are all playing at home on Saturday.

The Seconds play Croydon Ranges on the main oval at Warrandyte Reserve.

The Fourths take on Templeton at Warrandyte High School oval.

The Sevenths take on Kilsyth on the back oval at Warrandyte Reserve.

All three matches begin at 1pm.

Weeping Grevillea birthday

Weeping Grevillea Nursery in Kangaroo Ground is celebrating the 25th birthday of Choco’s Hut.

The roadside — self-serve shop relies on an honest box to make it sales.

The Nursery is open 10am–4pm Saturday and Sunday, so go for a drive to Kangaroo Ground and check out the nursery, and help Choco’s Hut make a start on the next 25 years.

Health and Active Ageing Expo

Eltham High School hosts the inaugural Health and Active Ageing Expo this Sunday.

A collaboration between Nillumbik and Banyule Councils, the expo is a fun day out for older adults with over 50 exhibitors, food, fun activities, talks, meditation and more.

There is also a complimentary bus running between Eltham Station and the High School between 9:50am and 3:50pm.

Visit the expo page on Nillumbik Council’s website for full details.

Warrandyte Repair Café

The first Sunday of the month means it is time take your gadgets to meet their makers – so to speak –

Warrandyte Repair Café is on from 10:30am to 1pm, with locals putting their fixer skills to good work and helping you prolong the life of everything from torn clothes and damaged toasters, to computers, bicycles and bits of furniture.

Visit the WMIAA website for more details