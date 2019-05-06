The Bridge is complete: but at what cost?

by DAVID HOGG

6th May 2019

AS THE QUEEN of the Shire was returned to her rightful place, State Government politicians have come out to applaud the completion of the Warrandyte Bridge.

Member for Yan Yean Danielle Green has officially announced the completion of the project to widen the bridge to three lanes and build a new shared path for pedestrians and cyclists across the Yarra River.

“We’ve worked hard to make this bridge safer while preserving the unique character of the bridge and this area of Warrandyte,” said Ms Green.

She also commended the people of Warrandyte for their patience during the roadworks.

“We appreciate all of the feedback we received from locals who helped shape the look and feel of this bridge and showed great patience while we made these important safety improvements,” she said.

Member for Eastern Metropolitan Region, Sonja Terpstra said: “I am really pleased to see the results of this project to make the bridge crossing safer and easier for all local road users.”

So with the politicians marking the project as complete, the Diary thought it was time to ask the authorities concerned with the Bridge Upgrade project whether they regarded it as complete, and what the total cost was.

Nillumbik suggested that we ask VicRoads whether they had any further landscaping works to be done on the north side.

Manningham told us that “Council is working with VicRoads to plan the delivery of the surrounding landscape works” in particular with reference to the Lions Park project, so we take it that there is still more site clearing and landscaping work to be done on the south side by VicRoads.

We asked VicRoads whether they considered the project to be complete, however they had not responded by the time we went to press.

Cost of the Upgrade

The Andrews Labor Government committed $5.1 million funding for the project in March 2016.

In May 2017, we ascertained the contract had been awarded to VEC Civil Engineering Pty Ltd for $4.265M.

In November 2017, following representations in State Parliament by local member for Warrandyte, Ryan Smith, a further $200,000 had been secured for the slip-lane on the south side.

Following extensive delays to the project we asked VicRoads in November 2018 what the final cost of the project would be, in view of rumours circulating that the cost had blown out way beyond the original funding commitments.

At that time, they responded “The total cost of the project will be provided once complete”.

The Diary has continued to ask VicRoads over the past month what the final cost will be, and they have failed to respond to our questions.

We will publish an update if we learn anything further.