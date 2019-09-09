Teskey Brothers run home slow

On August 2, The Teskey Brothers released their new album Run Home Slow.

Since we last spoke to The Teskeys, our Warrandyte boys have headlined their own world tour and played at the world renowned Splendour in The Grass festival.

Just recently, The Teskey Brothers also featured on the ABC’s The Set alongside Thelma Plum and Amy Shark.

Run Home Slow carries The Teskeys’ signature sound throughout while adding a new element to it.

This could be attributed to The Teskeys’ artistic growth as they spark the world’s interest, as well as the influential guidance that music producer and engineer Paul Butler offered the band in their latest album.

The guys have said that Butler’s presence in their Warrandyte home studio brought a new energy to the recording of the album, and described the producer as “invaluable”.

While still recording the album on tape to keep the authentic sound that illustrates their style, the guys and Butler have stepped up the complexity of the music, including many new exploratory sounds such as whistling combined with use of banjo and brass.

Run Home Slow progresses from slow mellow tunes like Carry You and San Francisco, to more upbeat and rich songs like Paint My Heart and Man of the Universe.

Some of my personal favourites, such as So Caught Up, also hold a bouncy integrity while flowing impossibly at the same time.

Since releasing Run Home Slow, Liam, Josh, Sam and Brendon have announced a world tour for the new album, touring Europe and United States in September.

Their Australian leg starts on November 1 at the Metro Theatre, Sydney.

The Teskey Brothers have been recognised globally, and have bloomed from their playing at the St. Andrews Hotel days to globetrotting and playing shows to fans of all kinds and nationalities.

Run Home Slow, along with their debut album, Half Mile Harvest, carries the bluesy and soul sound that the Stax era and 60s artists like Otis Redding and Sam Cooke possessed.

This sound has obviously been missed, as the Teskey Brothers develop their own take on it and have been recognised by countless radio stations, and even received praise from Chris Hemsworth.

It is clear, this awesome foursome have captured the attention of music lovers all over the world.

The Teskey Brothers, after having three sold out shows at the Forum in Melbourne, have added a fourth show for November 12 — so if you haven’t already, grab a ticket or two to support our Warrandyte boys!