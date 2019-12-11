Sunshine, freedom and a little flower

by KATHY GARDINER

11th December 2019

GARDENING

IT HAS BEEN a sad month of November as we learn news of the ravaging fires up north and the decimation of our beautiful country, farmland, National Parks, the wildlife, birdlife and other critters.

It brings to harsh reality the dangerous place we live in.

We rely on Mother Nature to look after us, and for our neighbours to be aware and watchful of how they tend their gardens, their cigarette butts and just their consideration of others in general.

December 1 is the time when panic sets in on when we last cleaned out the gutters, is our fire plan in order and have we cleared flammables from around the house.

We look in admiration at the CFA as we drive past the station, knowing they will have our backs when we need them.

Are we leaving out water bowls for the birds and animals?

It is amazing how many native animal sighting there have been this year.

How many are frequenting our gardens and river.

It makes

me laugh when someone comments on Kevin the Kookaburra who arrives on their balcony waiting for tidbits and someone else comments that “this is not Kevin” but their kookaburra Harry.

My water lillies are showing their faces out of the murky water of my old copper near the front door.

They flower year in and year out. Just a single simple plant.

I love how the birds come to admire themselves in the water while they are drinking.

Try popping a little chunk of manure in an old piece of stocking and weigh it down in the water with an old brick.

This is all I do to fertilise my waterlily.

It thrives on the neglect.

A little bit like my orchids.

I pull my blinds open in the morning and just spend a couple of minutes taking in all the plants that come to peer in the window.

The salvias, struck from tips put into the ground this time last year, are now two feet high and flowering.

The clematis and Pierre de Ronsard roses entwining each other — clamouring over a rusty old arbour.

The euphorbias, an old reliable in the garden, are flowering profusely, the Jerusalem Sage a pop of yellow and always covered with bees.

Poppies that I have never planted have decided that they will come to stay; probably brought in with bird droppings.

The scent of the lemon blossoms, mock orange, the scented verbenas and the roses of course, waft through the window on the morning breeze.

The day will always be a rush but this is the few minutes of peace we can have.

Moments to plan. Moments to contemplate life and its ups and downs.

The vegetable patches are looking a bit forlorn this year. We have the lettuce, spinach, peas and beans, tomatoes, basil, fruits and herbs.

Still all doing their thing even though they have been neglected this year.

There is nothing so humbling as finding the plants flowering and fruiting even though no one will be there to witness it.

December is a time to batten down the hatches as we prepare for the predicted heat waves and scorching north winds that will dry out the garden.

Hopefully you took my advice last month and got on top of the mulching, trapping the moisture underneath it in preparation with the dry months ahead.

Make sure your taps, hoses and buckets are all in position.

That there is a bucket collecting water in the bottom of your shower, ready to be tipped on the plants closest to the house.

Remember to wander around the garden in the afternoon snipping off the dead heads of the annuals, perennials, roses and lavender — make pot pourri with the cuttings.

It is not too late to plant seedlings in the vegetable garden.

Beetroot, lettuce, parsley, peas, pumpkin, silverbeet and radish.

Cistus is a great plant to plant out now.

It is a Mediterranean native from Italy and Greece.

They love sunbaked soils and are drought tolerant.

Always remember the plants with grey leaves or spiky small leaves are an indication that they like arid conditions.

Salvias, the perfect example; rosemary, lavender and catmint others.

Maybe hunt down the beautiful pink rosemary and the white lavenders.

Or catmint (nepeta) “Six Hills Giant” that will grow up to a 70cm high and one metre across.

Remember that basil, lavender, and catnip are all plants that mosquitoes can’t stand, while other varieties, like lemon balm, are best crushed up and applied to skin for a natural insect repellent.

Gift giving?

Packets of seeds are always a beautiful gift, as are new gardening gloves.

Or of course a pair of secateurs.

Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful Christmas surrounded by your garden and those that love you.

Wishing you peace in the new decade, and a garden that always blooms.