Storm clean up

Warrandyte was hard hit by Sunday’s hail storm, with hundreds of calls to SES with damage from gold-ball-sized hail to skylights, windows and cars as well as flooding and damage from falling trees.

The hail also caused tree canopies to be “shredded” with huge amounts of leaf debris blanketing much of the area.

Once the warm weather return, this additional leaf litter will only add to the fuel for any potential bushfires, making the cleanup imperative.

Manningham Residents

Council have stepped up to assist with the removal of green waste, with Manningham Council sending out an army of street sweepers to clear the roadsides on Monday, and have also offered Manningham residents several ways to get rid of the extra leaf litter.

To make use of these offers you must provide proof of residency (any official document with your address on it).

1. Free garden waste drop off and extended opening hours

From Tuesday, January 21 to Saturday, January 25 Manningham residents impacted by the storm can drop off green waste free of charge to Manningham’s Garden waste centre at the corner of Blackburn Road and Websters Road, Templestowe.

Garden waste centre extended opening hours:

Tuesday, January 21 to Friday, January 24:

6.00am to 8.00am

12.00pm noon to 2.00pm

5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Saturday January 25:

7.00am to 12.00pm noon.

2. Free skip bins to dispose of (green waste) storm debris

Free skip bins will be made available to Manningham residents wishing to dispose of storm debris (green waste only). The bins will be staffed by Council officers from 6.00am to 4.00pm each day from Wednesday, January 22. Please note: Council officers will not be able to assist residents to dispose of any waste.

Skip bin locations (green waste only):

Carpark at the rear of Warrandyte Library – 168 Yarra Street (Enter via Webb Street) Warrandyte

Warrandyte Reserve – 2 Taroona Avenue Warrandyte

Timber ridge reserve – 6-20 Anthony Avenue (enter via Marinane Way) Doncaster.

3. Additional garden waste kerbside collection service

Storm affected residents can contact Council have their garden waste bin collected this weekend. To opt in to the service simply contact the Manningham customer service team and book in your extra collection.

Please note that bin must be put out on the evening of Friday, January 24 and will be collected on either Saturday, January 25 or Sunday, January 26.

Nillumbik residents

Nillumbik Shire Council will arrange a second green waste bin pick up in the North Warrandyte area later in the week, details to follow.

A spokesperson from Nillumbik Council told the Diary, “Affected residents from these areas can use their green waste vouchers to dispose of their storm debris free of charge at the Nillumbik Recycling and Recovery Centre, 290 Yan Yean Rd, Plenty.

“If you have already used your three vouchers, you can access up to three additional vouchers”.

These vouchers are valid for a two-week period from Friday, January 24 to Monday, February 3.

The Recycling and Recovery Centre is open Friday-Monday, 8am-4pm.

You should bring your rates notice with you.