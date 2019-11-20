Stay in the know tomorrow

by James Poyner

20th November 2019

THURSDAY, November 21 is going to be hot and windy across Australia.

With temperatures staying in the high 20s overnight and the mercury rising to 37 before the cool change hits tomorrow afternoon, it is going to be a very hot and windy day across the state tomorrow.

The northwest of Victoria under Code Red condtions and everywhere else either Severe of Very High, in addition to this there are Total Fire Bans in place across the entire state.

With this in mind, there are a few things people need to be aware of tomorrow.

State Parks

Due to the weather, some State Parks are closed to the public.

If you decide to venture out, visit the Parks website to find out if the area you want to visit is open to the public.

Locally, Norman Reserve, Koornong Reserve, Jumping Creek Reserve, and Pound Bend will be closed tomorrow.

Although it will be hot and the river inviting please stay away from the these parks.

Last summer, cars parked on either side of Bradleys Lane prevented fire trucks from accessing Normans Reserve, which also doubles up as a filling point for the CFA.

There is ample parking in and around the Warrandyte township and a number of swimming spots along the river path in Warrandyte township.

Know what to do

There are a number of activities you cannot perform during a Total Fire Ban.

The CFA have a comprehensive website listing what you can and cannot do during a Total Fire Ban.

The Warrandyte Diary’s Fire Safety page and YouTube channel also contains a number of animations, made by Swinburne University Advanced Diploma of Screen and Media – Animation students, in collaboration with the CFA and Warrandyte Diary.

Stay across it all

Make sure you have the VicEmergency ap installed on your phone and local alert notifications set up.