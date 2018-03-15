Saturday’s Festival program cancelled

by James Poyner

15th March 2018

Due to the SEVERE Fire Danger rating and a Total Fire Ban in place, the SATURDAY program for the Warrandyte Festival has been cancelled.

The Warrandyte Festival Committee have released the following statement.

It is with regret that the Warrandyte Festival Committee has decided, in accordance with our Cancellation Policy, to cancel all festival activities and performances for Saturday 17th March. This decision was made in consultation with the CFA, Victoria Police, the SES and Manningham Council. Prior to this decision, the Victorian Education Department had already issued a directive prohibiting local government schools from participating on the Saturday. Our decision is not taken lightly, but community safety is our priority. All Friday evening and Sunday activities and performances will proceed as per the published programme. Thank you for your understanding, and please stay safe.

The Warrandyte Diary is across all Warrandyte Festival updates and will post here and on our Facebook page if there are any further changes to this plan.

Information on the current and Fire Danger ratings and when and where Total Fire Bans are in place can be found here.