Paintings Reimagined

by Tracey Maile

10th August 2020

AS PART OF a craze sweeping the world, students at Warrandyte Primary School have been reimagining famous paintings at home.

Students Clem, Zara, Hunter, Tilly and Phoenix present here their versions of some of the world’s most famous paintings, see if you can guess which work they have reimagined.

