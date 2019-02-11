Nillumbik Council under review

by JAMES POYNER

11th February 2019

THE VICTORIAN Electoral Commission (VEC) is conducting an Electoral Representation Review of Nillumbik Shire Council.

In this review, the VEC will look at Council elements such as the number of councillors, the number of wards, where the wards are located and how many councillors represent each ward.

The VEC conduct this review of every Council in the state approximately every 12 years.

Tonight, February 11, there will be the first of two Public Information Sessions, which will give residents of Nillumbik a greater understanding of this review process.

Tonight’s Public Information Session will be held at the Council Chambers in Greensborough from 7:30pm, with a second session to be held at St Andrews Community Centre on February 18.

VEC Electoral Commissioner, Warwick Gately AM is encouraging all Nillumbik Shire residents to get involved, as this review will determine how residents are represented by Council.

“The opportunity to have your say doesn’t come around too often, so it’s important to have a broad range of community members contributing to the shape of their local democracy. “If you are interested in the future electoral structure of your local area, I encourage you to get involved. “Public submissions are a vital part of the review process, providing valuable local knowledge and perspectives,” he said.

At the last review in 2008, the VEC report recommended the Shire reduce the number of Wards from nine to seven.

From Wednesday, February 13 until 5pm on Wednesday, March 13, the VEC will be accepting submissions from individuals, groups and councillors regarding the electoral structure of Nillumbik.

At the February 26 Ordinary Council Meeting, Council will clarify its position regarding the review.

If you are interested in posting a submission for the preliminary part of this review you can do it online via the VEC website, by email to nillumbik.review@vec.vic.gov.au or via post to:

Victorian Electoral Commission

Level 11

530 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

All submissions must contain your full name, address and contact number.

All submissions will be published on the VEC website or will be available for public inspection at the VEC office in Melbourne.

Following the preliminary submissions, a report will be published by the VEC and a window for submitting responses to this report will open.

The VEC review of Manningham Council is scheduled to take place before the 2020 Municipal Election but a date has not yet been announced.

Dates for your diary

Public Information Session

7:30pm, Monday, February 11 2019 – Nillumbik Council Chamber, 14-34 Civic Drive, Greensborough

7:30pm, Monday, February 18 2019 – St Andrews Community Centre Wadambuk, 35 Caledonia Street, St Andrews

Preliminary submissions accepted

Wednesday, February 13 2019 – 5pm, Wednesday, March 13 2019