On your marks Warrandyte
by James Poyner
7th February 2017
WITH only one month to go, volunteers were representing Run Warrandyte at the February Riverside Market last Saturday.
The annual event, which is now in its sixth year, grows in both event size and distances.
Now a regular event in Warrandyte on the March sporting calendar, this year’s Run Warrandyte has partnered with charity Stop, One Punch Can Kill (SOPCK) making this year’s event not only a celebration of fitness within the community but also a stand, or should I say sprint, against violence too.
“We are very excited to include SOPCK in our event this year,” said David Dyason of the Run Warrandyte Committee.
“We have introduced a team fundraising aspect to this year’s event with prizes being awarded to the team which raises the most money for the charity.”
The SOPCK charity was set up in the wake of the death of David Cassai, who was a killed on New Year’s Eve 2012.
Mr Cassai had ties to the local community as he attended Warrandyte High School and often watched the footy.
The Warrandyte footy club got behind the SOPCK campaign in the 2016 season.
As one-punch deaths become an increasing problem, sports clubs are often used as a conduit to engage young people in the Stop campaign, and with the sports club contributing to the management and facilities that Run Warrandyte uses, it seems fitting to have SOPCK as the event’s first official charity.
“People like the philosophy of running, but are often put off by the physical aspect.”
“I think having a fundraising part to the run will encourage people to sign up and get out on the course,” said John, a member of the Run Warrandyte team.
The course is similar to last year with one loop that brings runners back to the sports oval; run distances are determined by the number of laps they do.
The Run Warrandyte Committee will have the usual support of the local fireys, keeping everyone cool, as well as some on-course entertainment to keep everyone’s spirits up on that long climb up to The Pound.
The Grand Hotel Gift, a 100 metre, handicapped sprint is also back after last year’s successful integration into the running event.
While registration for the Gift alone is possible, participants in the 2.2K, 5K, 10K and 15K distances are encouraged to also enter the Gift as entry for these people is complimentary.
To help with training, Run Warrandyte local personal trainer Chris of RivvaPT has produced a training plan, which is available through the Run Warrandyte Facebook page, for the 5K and 10K distances.
“We have had a number of people ask us if we can walk any of the runs,” said Mr Dyason.
“Because we have to close public roads, if people want to only walk, we suggest they enter the 2.2 or 5K event.”
The Gift and the longer runs all start and finish on the oval, where a number of local clubs and businesses are expected to be on display, making it a great morning out for both runners and non-runners.
The run takes place on March 5.
Run Warrandyte registration can be found online and the Run Warrandyte team regularly posts updates and competitions on their Facebook page.