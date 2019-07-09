Making a splash to fight MND

by JOSH HUNTLY

9th July 2019

THE BIG FREEZE swept over Warrandyte as the Tennis and Junior Football organisations helped raise awareness and funds for Motor Neurone Disease.

An intuitive initiative by the tennis club allowed them to run their own ice bucket challenge at the tennis courts.

The installation of their new irrigation system forced the club to load up buckets of water for general use around their rooms and courts and inspired by a “waste not want not” mentality, the club announced that they would be holding their own Big Freeze event with their excess water.

Warrandyte Community Bank representatives Adrian Yong and Dee Dickson were in attendance and with the help of junior players Hamish Pattenden, Oliver Liu, Callum Aldenhoven and Harvey Arifovic, were granted the pleasure of tipping the buckets of ice-cold water over the brave participants.

The dunkees in question were none other than Craig Haslam, Ariel Paterson, Wayne Bradford and Maree Neil who were suitably soaked in the name of a good cause.

The outstanding effort by the club raised $210, making their mark for an important cause.

Over at Warrandyte Reserve, the Junior Football club’s round eight home game were a “true blue success” as the club also joined in to #FightMND.

The Under 15 side donned the classic blue MND socks in their game while the club put up a host of MND merchandise for sale to raise funds with as many as 100 beanies snapped up by supporters.

It was a fantastic show of support for MND Round by Warrandyte’s sporting organisations in a strong community display that all involved with should be proud of.