Living in COVID-Melbourne: the basics

by James Poyner

2nd August 2020

FOLLOWING days of record high numbers in Victoria, the State Government has taken steps to further restrict movements in an effort to halt the spread of Coronavirus.

As it stands today, of the 6,322 active cases in Victoria, there are 760 mystery cases — cases which investigators are unable to determine the source of infection.

In response to this, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced restrictions which severely reduce movement around metro-Melbourne and rural Victoria for the next six weeks (until September 13).

For residents of Warrandyte and surrounding suburbs, as of 6pm tonight (August 2) the following restrictions will be in effect:

Curfew from 8pm-5am

Shopping is limited to one person per household, per day, and must be within a five-kilometre radius of your home.

Exercise is limited to a maximum of one hour per day, must be within a five-kilometre radius of your home and can be with a maximum of one other person — regardless of whether or not you live with them.

From Wednesday, all students will return to remote learning.

Remember, if you can wear a mask or face covering, you must.

To help enforce this, the State Government has declared a State of Disaster which enables the Government and other authorities to lawfully enforce restrictions of movements and gives all relevant agencies the powers needed to effectively enforce these restrictions.

There are, as always, nuisances around people with young families, compassionate and medical reasons and which businesses can and cannot operate during Stage 4 restrictions.

The Government will release more information about these areas in the coming days and the Diary will update this story, as necessary.

Remember to read our comprehensive COVID-19 update in August’s Warrandyte Diary, which will be published on Monday, August 10.