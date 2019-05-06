Lions Park ready to roll

by DAVID HOGG

6th May 2019

WITH THE BRIDGE Upgrade now almost complete, attention turns to the Lions Park, previously the Lions Tennis Courts and more recently the work site for the bridgeworks.

The masterplan for the Lions Park project was approved by Manningham Council in September last year, and covered in our October issue.

Key features include additional picnic facilities, seating, barbeques, outdoor fitness equipment, drinking fountains, signage, public art displays and landscaping work, which includes an improved path layout and river access.

Angelo Kourambas, Director City Planning and Community at Manningham Council, told the Diary: “The site of the Lions Tennis Court will be updated as a part of the broader Lions Park Masterplan, which will deliver places and spaces for the whole community to enjoy.

“Lions Park works will be undertaken in a staged implementation over 2019/20 and 2020/21 and the immediate focus will be on updates to the areas surrounding the bridge, access and carpark improvements.

“Further community consultation will be undertaken around the design of the Lions Park play space and area and nearby picnic facilities.”

Council has allocated a total of $450,000 to the project in this and the next financial year.

There is an excellent animated video of the planned works here .

For more information, see manningham.vic.gov.au/manningham-approves-lions-park-masterplan