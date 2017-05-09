Junior Bloods’ name leaders

by Sarah Drew

9th May 2017

THE Warrandyte Junior football club have announced their leadership group for 2017, naming Ben Dickson as skipper to lead the side this season.

Selected by the Colts coaching staff, fellow players and the committee, Dickson will be supported by vice captains Jack VanDerRee and Leo Garrick.

Dickson was also the recipient of the Ben McKellar perpetual shield, in honour of former Colt Ben McKellar, who was captain in 1998 but unable to play out the season after contracting leukaemia, tragically passing away in 1999.

During the interview process all three players displayed qualities that epitomise the values the Junior football club wishes to display — a strong sense of community, equality, and feeling of belonging.

All three have played their younger years of football at the club and are leading by example, getting involved with AusKick, the Senior side and other teams.

During the season, the trio will also be charged with organizing a community event.