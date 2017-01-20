Fun in the vines.

Local winemaker, Rob Dolan Wines, have a great lineup of Summer entertainment amongst the vines at their South Warrandyte winery.

This Saturday (January 21st) they will be hosting a garden party, with local folk band, The Scrims providing entertainment while guests enjoy local beer, wine and cheese and an Aussie BBQ.

Marketing manager for Rob Dolan Wines, Kate Allen says and enjoy this free event will be a great day out for the whole family.

“There is no charge to get in, so it is a great opportunity to hang out and enjoy the music,” she said.

Then on the 10th February, they will be playing the cult classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on a big six-metre screen.

“We will be open from 6pm to allow people to grab a bottle of wine and deck chair or a bean bag before the sun goes down and the film starts,” Ms Allen said.

Bookings are not required for this weekends garden party, but tickets to the outdoor cinema can be purchased from Eventbrite.