Full bridge closure this weekend: how to get around

by James Poyner

22nd March 2018

This weekend (March 25/26) will be the first full closure of the Warrandyte Bridge, which will include night works.

This closure will incur obvious disruption to how people travel through the area.

If the Fire Danger rating is Severe or higher or there is a Total Fire Ban, the full bridge closure will not go ahead.

VicRoads have been working with the CFA and other authorities to ensure that these works do not impact on their incident response.

The CFA have measures in place where they can call on neighbouring CFA and MFB services to maintain service coverage.

Bridge closure

The bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic between 10pm Friday March 23 to 5am Monday March 26.

The bridge will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists, under direction from on-site traffic management.

Traffic diversions

Both private and public transport will be affected by these works.

Car

VicRoads have provided a map illustrating the traffic detours.

Bus

During the bridge closure, PTV bus services 578 and 579 (Warrandyte Reserve to Eltham Station) WILL NOT CROSS the Warrandyte Bridge.

A temporary bus stop will be established on the north side of the bridge where 578/579 passengers can get on/off the bus and use the 364/906 bus connections on the south side of the river to continue their journey.

The Warrandyte Diary will stay across this weekend’s closure and update readers on any changes.