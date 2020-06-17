Feedback wanted on Nillumbik Draft Housing Strategy

Nillumbik Shire Council has released a Draft Housing Strategy which will help shape how Council responds to housing needs across the Shire for the next 15 years.

The draft notes:

“Nillumbik is predicted to be the lowest growth municipality in metropolitan Melbourne, both in terms of the proportion of growth and absolute numbers, with 0.4 per cent annual population growth (6,140 additional people between 2016 and 2036).

This compares to a city-wide average annual growth rate of 1.6 per cent.

The Nillumbik community is ageing.

By 2036 Nillumbik will have a significant proportion of one and two person households, comprising mainly empty nesters and retirees.

In particular Nillumbik will have significantly more people aged over 70 than is the case today.”

Nillumbik Mayor Karen Egan said this strategy aims to ensure Nillumbik’s housing needs are met now and in the future.

“This strategy outlines a range of housing for all of our residents, including our ageing population and those with special needs.

“But, importantly, it also seeks to protect the Shire’s valued rural and neighbourhood characteristics and unique green wedge for future generations.

“Significant consolidation of housing is only proposed in the Eltham and Diamond Creek Major Activity Centres, where Council is expected, by State Government policy, to consolidate housing due to the easy, walkable access in these centres to shops, public transport and services.

“I encourage the community to provide feedback on this critical strategy,” Cr Egan said.

The Draft Housing Strategy is seeking feedback from residents and those with a vested interest in the Shire between now and June 29.

A copy of the draft document along with additional information is available via Council’s participate website.

Council is also holding a series of online Q&A sessions, where registered participants can discuss their questions/concerns with council officers.

These sessions are limited to 10 participants per session (excluding council officers) and are currently scheduled for the following dates:

11am, Wednesday, June 17.

2:30pm, Friday, June 19.

7pm, Tuesday, June 23.

1pm, Wednesday, June 24.

Those wishing to participate in the sessions, or supply feedback to the Draft Housing Strategy should visit: participate.nillumbik.vic.gov.au/draft-housing-strategy