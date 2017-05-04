Cider Festival

by By LISA MALE-ROBERTSON

4th May 2017

KELLYBROOK planted their first grape vines in 1962 and was granted the Yarra Valley’s first vigneron’s licence in 1969 and since then the family business then expanded into cider and more recently beer.

The Kellybrook Cider Festival, celebrating the end of apple harvest, has been a tradition for nearly 30 years, when, on the first weekend of May, the famous ‘Scrumpy’ is ready for drinking.

Live bands are swing to blues and soul under the great Oak tree, and the new beer garden amongst the Kellybrook vineyard beckons with an opportunity to share a wide range of cider with friends, listen to great line up of bands, picnic in the beautiful Kellybrook gardens and vineyards as well as enjoy great street food.

There is plenty to do for young kids including roving magicians, pony rides, storytellers, face painting and games.

The only weekend to try Scrumpy

There is a growing interest in cider and the ever increasing range of ciders available on the market, but it takes a brave person to brew a ‘Scrumpy’ fermented to perfection, timed to be consumed at the festival.

Phil Kelly, one of the Kellybrook brothers, spends countless hours for weeks prior to the festival, pressing the juices of their locally grown apples, using no preservatives or pasteurizing treatments to create the freshest apple juice, highly alcoholic and cloudy in appearance which can be poured straight from the fermenting tanks into your container to share with friends.

A visit to the Scrumpy and Juice station is a critical part of the experience and the where the cider festival culture begins.

But what is scrumpy?

Scrumpy originated as an alcoholic drink made by fermenting juice from apples that have fallen from the trees.

The verb “to scrump” is the act of collecting the fallen apples — often stolen — from orchards.

Without giving away too many of his secrets, Mr Kelly explains the process of making Scrumpy.

“We start with quality local apples — not stolen — and after pressing, we ferment the fresh juice, timing it so it is perfect for drinking over the weekend of the cider fest.

“Our scrumpy is only considered ready when we reach the perfect balance between sweetness, alcohol, acidity and fresh juice flavor — this process cannot be rushed — we then add yeast to the fresh juice and let nature takes its course”.

At the Kellybrook Cider Fest, it is typical that you share your scrumpy with friends while enjoying delightful surroundings, the festive music, entertainment and food on offer.

“From a production point of view, it is an honour to have the scrumpy making role bestowed upon you at Kellybrook, one that carries considerable responsibility, for the fun of the festival lies squarely on the shoulders of the scrumpy maker” he said.

Scrumpy is not available throughout the rest of the year and cannot be packaged in a permanent container — it is a living fermentation and it changes daily. Therefore, the first weekend in May is your only chance to experience Kellybrook’s scrumpy.

Live Bands, Beer Garden and Entertainment

No cider festival visit is complete unless you have spent some time sharing scrumpy while watching the great live bands under the reaching boughs of Kellybrook’s ancient oak.

Warrandyte musician, Jo Pearson is excited to be entertaining the festival goers across the weekend.

“I’m pretty chuffed that I’m playing and looking forward to showing of my beautiful new & very special handmade, “Ruben Guitar” that I’ve affectionately named ‘Pearl’ from about 1pm – 4pm on both days,” she said,

The Teskey Brothers will be doing their famous blues and soul originals, along with support acts The Scrims, Velvet Lounge, Mission Brown and Ginger Pony, the oak will be rocking all weekend.

There will also be a new area, the Riders Brew Co beer garden, set in the Kellybrook vineyards. Here you can listen to, or take part in the brewers’ forums, held by Kellybrook’s head brewer Shandy Gargan, try the special release beers being brewed by the Riders Brew Co. and listen to some of your favourite vinyl.

Escape the crowds at the wine lounge and taste and buy estate grown wines, enjoy the roving musicians and dancers, taste the wide array of food, and try all of your favourites on tap.

Bring your picnic rug and invite your friends.

It’s also a family friendly event with entertainment for the young ones including pony rides, face painting and story-telling.

Kellybrook Cider Festival is May 6 & 7 2017 from 11am to 5pm

Price is $20 Adults and kids are free

Tickets can be purchased online via www.kellybrookwinery.com.au or at the gate on the day.

There is a shuttle bus from Croydon Station and information can be found on the Kellybrook website.