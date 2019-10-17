Business Insyte: Keep Smiling Dentures

Warrandyte Diary profiles the businesses at the heart of our community and the people behind those businesses.

Keep Smiling Dentures has been providing professional prosthetic treatment for over 20 years helping thousands of people smile and eat comfortably again with true confidence.

Their practice is located in a quiet tree lined street in the artistic leafy suburb of Warrandyte ensuring your visit to be private, confidential, and very relaxing in their warm professional bush setting.

The views from the dental chair are amazing, as soon as you sit down your instantly relaxed as you take in the serenity of Warrandyte’s tranquil environment.

If you need a mouth guard or any sort of denture work, why not shop local and visit Jacqueline at her clinic on Lorraine Avenue.