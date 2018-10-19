Artists’ opening their studios

by James Poyner

19th October 2018

Photo: SANDI MILLER

Pictured: Syd and Ona in their Bend of Islands studio

Nillumbik Artists Open Studio weekend(s) will be taking place on the weekends of November 17­-18 and 24-25.

For more than 30 years, the Open Studio program connects art lovers to artists by inviting the public into their studios.

“Nillumbik Artists Open Studios showcases diverse visual arts practices from painting, photography and printmaking to ceramics, sculpture, textiles and glass.

“There is something for everyone,” said Nillumbik Mayor Peter Clarke.

With six new artists added to the Open Studio bill, both locals and tourists will be spoilt for choice with 27 different artists across nearly a dozen artistic mediums.

Of local interest is Open Studios newcomer Deborah Halpern, known for the Angel on Birrarung Mar and the Queen of the Shire which used to greet cars and pedestrians as they crossed Warrandyte Bridge.

To whet your appetite, the Nillumbik Open Studios Exhibition, in Eltham Library, is open until Monday November 19.

Featuring a collection of works by Open Studios artists’, is this a great chance to “browse” before planning your Open Studios weekend.

Another Warrandyte favourite, Syd Tunn, is running a painting demonstration on Sunday 21 and 28 of October and Sunday November 4.

Visit Eltham Library Community Gallery between now and November 19 to see what Nillumbik Shire artists have to offer or visit the Nillumbik Open Studio website to download a program.